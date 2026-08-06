Review: BBC PROMS: UNDER AFRICAN SKIES - SONGS FROM PAUL SIMON'S 'GRACELAND', Royal Albert Hall

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When does a late-night prom turn into London's greatest party? When exuberant Ladysmith Black Mambazo, South Africa's legendary a cappella group, makes its Royal Albert Hall Proms debut to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Paul Simon's Graceland.

Simon was quite rightly granted two Grammys for his ground-breaking album. But through collaboration with the singer-songwriter on this phenomenal work, Ladysmith Black Mambazo did quite well, too – acquiring five Grammys and acclaim from millions around the world.

Joseph Shabalala founded the extraordinary choral group back in the 1960s, and following his demise in 2020, his sons have led the group. The family business continues to flourish, with six out of nine members of the group bearing the name Shabalala.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

In a warm tribute to Graceland, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's joined by the lively Nu Civilisation Orchestra directed by Peter Edwards; and outstanding soloists Laura Mvula, James Bay; and Will Taylor and Nick Hill from the band Flyte.

James Bay and Nu Civilisation Orchestra

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

The evening kicks off stirringly with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, decked out in vibrant red shirts and gleaming white trainers, singing "Nomathemba" (Mother of Hope), the first song Joseph Shabalala wrote.

English singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay assures us "these are the days of miracle and wonder" in "The Boy in the Bubble", with confident backing from Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Nu Civilisation.

James Bay and Nu Civilisation Orchestra

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

The orchestra numbers around a dozen players, but punches well above its weight, including three keen drummer/percussionists, a bright and clear brass section, and even an accordion. Despite such fine musicians there's a wrinkle, however, with the sound mix when sometimes the orchestra tends to drown out the soloists.

Peter Edwards, music director

​​​​​​Photo credit: Andy Paradise

Ladysmith Black Mambazo put the wop into doo-wop when singing a duet of sorts in a rendition of "Gumboots" with husky-voiced Laura Mvula (who looks marvellous in blue and white prints, and gold shoes). Mvula's rich tones also feature in "I Know What I Know" later in the programme.

Laura Mvula

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

The pace shifts with an instrumental medley of "All Around the World" and "That Was Your Mother" from the orchestra, featuring Jihad Darwish on bass, Denys Baptiste on tenor sax, trumpet player Becca Toft, drummer Rod Youngs and special guest Josh Middleton playing the accordion.

Although Ladysmith Black Mambazo offer mainly a joyous and entertaining performance (the group's dance routines are second to none, by the way), there are also poignant moments in "Homeless" (a heartfelt plea to recognise the homeless penned by Simon and Joseph Shabalala) and an evocative "Under African Skies," with Taylor and Hill making their Proms debut.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

Ladysmith Black Mambazo dedicates "Halala South Africa" (Long Walk to Freedom) to former president Nelson Mandela with a blend of beautiful close harmonies. The haunting lyrics "long way, long way, long walk to freedom" still resonate today.

"Diamonds on the Souls of Her Shoes" commences with Ladysmith Black Mambazo's signature, mesmerising a cappella. Then Bay and the orchestra join in – with vibrant horns, terrific drumming, and a thrilled audience clapping and dancing.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Photo credit: Andy Paradise

The festival vibe continues with final number "You Can Call Me Al", followed by an encore of "Diamonds on the Souls of Her Shoes." The party's taking off, with a mix of generations in the Royal Albert Hall. Some are reminiscing about the turning point when Graceland graced the charts back when; while others are delighted to be introduced to such a wonderful blend of cultures in music for the first time.

Listen to Under African Skies: Songs from Paul Simon's 'Graceland' on BBC Sounds and watch it on BBC iPlayer. It will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on 19 August at 7 pm and on BBC Two on 15 August. The rest of the Proms continue at the Royal Albert Hall until 12 September.

Photo credits: Andy Paradise

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