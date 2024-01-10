Review: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Riverside Studios

The musical comes to London after a sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe two years ago.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Review: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Riverside Studios

Review: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Riverside Studios Realistically, it was only a matter of time before the British genius who saved millions during the Second World War got the musical treatment. The code-breaker and father of computer science lived a tragic life ended by the same people he assisted. Charged with “gross indecency”, his probation was only granted due to his agreement to undergo “chemical castration”. The injected oestrogen had horrifying consequences on his physical and mental health. To summarise his person, work, and influence in an 80-minute show sounds like a silly enterprise - and, largely, it is.

Unfortunately, Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne write a lacklustre score while Joan Greening’s book merely offers a bland series of events. Turing’s alleged idol, Einstein, said that time is relative, and this is the longest hour and a half of the year so far. Director Jane Miles presents a skeletal story with an arbitrary use of a fog machine and funky lighting choices while the songs glide into random bits of Latin or redundant turns of phrase.

This self-identified “musical biography” doesn’t dig much further than the introduction paragraph of Turing’s Wikipedia entry. It’s contextually erratic and misses all the details that would make the audience fall in love with Alan rather than sit passively in front of him. The songs are unchallenging in both semantics and melody, while the narrative immediately becomes shallow and insubstantial. There’s no “I want” song, no big number that digs deep into Turing’s turmoil, no extensive excavation into his process. It’s a flawed, boring attempt at finding the next British theatre hit. 

Joe Bishop and Zara Cooke do what they can with the material and blatant misdirection. He ends up being a lifeless and uninteresting Turing; she jumps between cliched portrayals for a track that can simply be described as “everybody else”. It’s a shame. They grapple with lyrics that slip into debatable quality (“I’m an odd number in an even world”) and amusing predictions of AI potential. 

Regrettably, there’s an amateurish air to the way they waltz ambitiously through his core experiences, neglecting any intimate exploration of the real tragedy. The government let one of their war heroes down with their pernicious homophobic laws and we can’t even remember the song associated with it. If the standards weren’t what they are, we could blame the poor acoustics of the venue and their terrible microphones, but it’s not the case.

For the musical to succeed as a thorough examination of one of the most influential scientists in modern history, it needs to be overhauled entirely. As in life, Alan Turing deserved better.

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography runs at Riverside Studios until 27 January.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Royal Ballet Reveals Details for The Festival of New Choreography Photo
Royal Ballet Reveals Details for The Festival of New Choreography

The Royal Ballet has announced further details about the forthcoming Festival of New Choreography, opening in February 2024.

2
Show Registration is Open Now For the Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Show Registration is Open Now For the Edinburgh Fringe

Show registration is now open for artists bringing a show to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Shows that have a venue contract already in place are invited to register for this year's festival. Learn more about how to register here!

3
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March Photo
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March

The Motive and the Cue is headed to cinemas in the UK beginning in March! The production, which closes in the West End on 23 March, will be showing on the big screen beginning just days before on 21 March.

4
Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans Photo
Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans

Tickets from just £15 for Backstairs Billy-saving up to 56%!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
Book Review: RUNNING THE ROOM: CONVERSATIONS WITH WOMEN THEATRE DIRECTORSBook Review: RUNNING THE ROOM: CONVERSATIONS WITH WOMEN THEATRE DIRECTORS
Review: THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, Noël Coward TheatreReview: THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, Noël Coward Theatre
Review: MACBETH, Donmar WarehouseReview: MACBETH, Donmar Warehouse

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You