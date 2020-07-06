Restaurant Owners in the UK Say That London is a 'Ghost Town' Without Theatres & Warn That Businesses Are at Risk of Closing

The Stage has reported that restaurant owners are warning that central London is a "ghost town" without theatres open in the UK, and that businesses are at risk of closing.

A letter signed by hospitality businesses, including Soho House and D&D restaurants, is calling on London mayor Sadiq Khan and prime minister Boris Johnson to take more action to encourage people to come into the city and keep businesses afloat.

The letter states: "While scenes of mobbed urban parks and packed seaside towns fill our screens, the centre of London remains a ghost town.

"Theatres are closed until 2021, the arts are trying to come out of hibernation, restrictions remain for cinema and visitor attractions, no sport can be attended, there are no public gatherings, concerts or events to attend."

It continues to say: "Without tourism, without millions of visitors spending millions of pounds, without office workers and daily commuters, our favourite places will close; Chinatown will shut down, Covent Garden will be empty and there will be no hustle and bustle on the streets of the city."

