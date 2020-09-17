Red Solo Cup Concert Will Reunite Most Of The London Cast Of BE MORE CHILL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The concert takes place Saturday, September 26, 2020 at  9:00 pm BST (4:00 pm EST).

Sep. 17, 2020  

Scott Folan and Broadway Podcast Network have announced the exclusive RED SOLO CUP CONCERT, reuniting most of the London cast of BE MORE CHILL (sort of) LIVE on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9:00 pm BST (4:00 pm EST). Hosted by London's Jeremy Heere, Scott Folan, the concert will welcome Miracle Chance, James Hameed, Blake Patrick Anderson and special guests. Tickets range from $7.50-$9.99 and are available at bpn.fm/bemorechill.

The cast of Be More Chill in London began their run in mid-February of this year, only to have their show closed after a few weeks of performances. Only getting a chance to explore this wonderful show for a short time, and only getting to meet a select few members of the fanbase, the cast wanted another chance to get together (if socially-distanced) and share some art, in a semi-live way.

Folan remarks, "I thought this would be a nice way to reunite my cast members in celebration of the joy that Be More Chill brings to us all."

Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Christopher Fry (Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes) James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Eve Norris (Swing), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger), and more will be participating in a live chat and will be sharing performances of either their favorite numbers from the show (re-imagined) or a sentimental song they wanted to have their fans enjoy. Moderated by London's Jeremy Heere, Scott Folan, this is an event all Be More Chill fans will not want to miss.

