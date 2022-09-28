Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Shoenmaker Will Lead DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT in May 2023

Following the spectacular success of the 2019 UK concert premiere of DOCTOR ZHIVAGO, its stars Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker will reprise their roles in DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT at the London Palladium for one-night-only on Sunday 7 May 2023. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, DOCTOR ZHIVAGO tells the story of Yurii Zhivago (Ramin Karimloo), a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar (Celinde Schoenmaker).

With a book by Oscar nominee Michael Weller and lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie and Emmy nominee Amy Powers, DOCTOR ZHIVAGO features a sweeping score by two-time Grammy winner and Tony nominee Lucy Simon.

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT is directed by Jordan Murphy (Sunset Boulevard, Matilda, Mary Poppins) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden, Dr Zhivago, Camelot).

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo made his name in some of the West End's most enduring productions, most notably The Phantom of the Opera and Les MisÃ©rables. He originated the role of the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera sequel Love Never Dies in 2010 before making his Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables. Karimloo has also performed show tunes on a series of solo recordings, including his second album, 2019's From Now On, which landed on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. He is currently starring as Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl on Broadway.

Celinde Schoenmaker is a Dutch actress and singer, known for appearing as Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les MisÃ©rables and as Christine Daae in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera. Other London theatre credits include Jenny Lind in Barnum at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She also played Renate Blauel in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum Productions.

Founded by Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson in 2018, Lambert Jackson were recently nominated for an Olivier for Best Play for their production of Cruise at the Duchess Theatre with a successful return run at the Apollo Theatre this August/September. They are arguably one of the most exciting theatrical production companies in the UK at the present time. Having been put on the map by their production of the UK Premiere of Doctor Zhivago the musical, they entered the global pandemic with vigour and determination, creating one of the largest online concert series the UK has ever seen, Leave a Light On and leading the way with streamed productions such as The Last Five Years, BKLYN, title of show, Songs for a New World - the latter opening the West End at a sell-out concert at the London Palladium.

Founded in 2022, Positive Sum Productions was created to cultivate original theatre, and celebrate existing shows already loved by many.