RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH Extends Run In London

Fusing theatre, sport and technology - and taking immersive experiences in a whole new direction - Rumble in the Jungle Rematch launched in London this September and has now extended its run through to 9th December.



Widely considered to be ‘The Greatest Sporting event of the 20th Century' the Ali v Foreman Heavyweight Championship boxing match (the first to be held in Africa) is the stuff of legend, and this live immersive event recreates all the sights, sounds and festival atmosphere that surrounded this zeitgeist capturing event.The event offers a fresh perspective and a view from the Congolese perspective, as well as the widely covered Western Media.



Following the footsteps of Ali and Foreman, the cast of characters, including David Frost who reported on the match, legendary boxing promoter Don King (who was as much about show business as boxing), circulates amongst the audience as the story unfurls around the audience. This includes the intense media attention and press conferences to sparring sessions with the boxers and the actual fight itself.



There is a riot of music with the Zaire ‘74 festival, which saw the biggest global acts in black music perform, including; James Brown, BB King, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge, Miriam Makeba and Celia Cruz and a slew of Latin America's best musicians, heavily featured.



The second event by immersive event producers Rematch, following their recreation of the famous Borg v McEnroe Wimbledon final of 1980, Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, is a roller coaster experience that takes you from the intimate dressing rooms to the global stage, from the pre-match trash talking to the step-by-step play-out of the fight, and everywhere in between.



Spearheaded by an amazing creative team, 12 year Secret Cinema veteran Miguel Hernando Torres Umba is Creative Director, and Writer Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, best known for two-time Olivier nominated For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy.



Heading up the music elements, Femi Temowo, acclaimed Composer and Jazz Guitarist, known for working with high profile Artists like Amy Winehouse and George Benson is Music Director.

Rematch has developed the show together with Authentic Brands Group (ABG),iin partnership with Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust‘s (MAFT) own Muhammad Ali Enterprises.