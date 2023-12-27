REWIND to Premiere at New Diorama Theatre in January

Following the smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023, the critically acclaimed and multi award winning REWIND embarks in a national Spring tour. The piece is a powerful and moving exploration on human rights and people affected by authoritarianism.

Inspired by testimonies of Latin American refugees and migrants across generations, the show collide physical theatre and forensic anthropology to reveal an intimate backward journey into the life and death of Alicia, a young woman who dared to resist against authoritarianism. Winner of the Summerhall's inaugural Rewind Award 2023 (award aptly named after our show, for stories of decolonisation) and Summerhall's LUSTRUM Award 2023, REWIND ignites audiences imagination with a whirlwind of striking images, dynamic live music and energetic physical performance.

The Ensemble says, We are committed to remembering those who endure, and those who continue to live under authoritarianism. Although the performance is based on memories of Latin Americans, the piece reveals a universal story of the struggle for social justice. We put in perspective the past as we look at the future, placing empathy and consciousness in the foreground of this work.

Ephemeral Ensemble is a global majority led physical theatre ensemble. They make work driven by a theme or a question, which inspires them to find fact-based stories that shine a light on current hidden social issues. Collaboration between the artistic team, the community and professionals in other fields is vital to our process. They work is political, visually striking, highly dynamic, thought provoking and moving at heart. They combine the high physicality of the performers, original music and playful interaction with the stagecraft to create a narrative.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TITLE: REWIND

RUNNING TIME: 65 minutes

PERFORMANCE DATES & LOCATIONS:

New Diorama (London) Tuesday 30th January-10th February,

HOME (Manchester) Wednesday 10th - Thursday 11th April,

Tron (Glasgow) Friday 12th - Saturday 13th April,

The Horton (Epsom) Wednesday 17th April,

North Wall (Oxford) Thursday 18th - Friday 19th April,

Warwick Arts Centre (Coventry) 30th April,

Nottingham Playhouse 8th June,

Norwich Theatre 15th June

DEVISED BY: The team.

DIRECTOR: Ramon Ayres.

PERFORMERS: Alex Paton, Andres Velasquez, Eyglo Belafonte, Josephine Tremmeling, Louise Wilcox.

LIGHT DESIGN: Josephine Tremmeling.

MUSIC and SOUND COMPOSITION: Alex Paton.

SET, PROPS and COSTUME: The team

SET MAKING: Andres Velasques, Benjy Adams and the team

DRAMATURGY ASSISTANCE: Amy McAllister, Lou Cope

RESEARCH SUPPORT: Professor Alison Ribeiro de Menezes, Postdoctoral researcher Marije Hristova.

PRODUCTION: Ephemeral Ensemble in collaboration with Professor Alison Ribeiro de Menezes.

WEB: wwww.ephemeralensemble.com | INSTAGRAM: ephemeral_ensemble | TWITTER: @EphemeralEns

WEB: www.newdiorama.com | INSTAGRAM: newdiorama | TWITTER: @newdiorama

Ticket link: Click Here

High res images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DKlcu-eXV0VC6nhbzO0o1b_tQKU439rr

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/718616569

Further informations: ephemeralensemble@gmail.com