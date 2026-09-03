RENT Stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal to Reunite at Musical Con London

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Musical Con is bringing two of RENT's original Broadway and screen stars to London this October, with Anthony Rapp (RENT, Nederlander Theatre; Star Trek Discovery, Paramount) and Adam Pascal (RENT, Nederlander Theatre; School Of Rock, Paramount) set to appear together at the world's largest musical theatre fan convention at ExCeL London.

Rapp and Pascal originated the roles of Mark Cohen and Roger Davis in Jonathan Larson's RENT, which opened on Broadway in 1996, the original London production at Shaftesbury Theatre in 1998, before reprising their original roles on screen for the 2005 film adaptation. Thirty years on, the pair will reunite at Musical Con 2026 to celebrate the landmark musical, appearing across both days of the convention. The RENT 30th Anniversary Celebration will see Rapp and Pascal take to the stage to perform live, talk about the show and reflect on their extraordinary journey with RENT over the past three decades.

Fans will also be able to meet Rapp and Pascal through dedicated Meet & Greet experiences, which will be made available separately to Musical Con Day and Weekend ticket holders. Alongside Rapp and Pascal, Musical Con 2026 will feature a host of stars and fan favourites, with the full weekend programme to be announced in the coming weeks.

The appearance forms part of the fifth anniversary edition of Musical Con, which returns to London on 17th and 18th October. The two-day convention brings together musical theatre performers, shows and fans, with the weekend packed with live performances, panels, interviews, workshops, exhibitions, competitions and plenty of opportunities to meet stars of the stage.

Co-founders Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward comment: 'RENT has an extraordinary legacy and continues to mean so much to audiences around the world. To welcome Anthony and Adam to Musical Con, 30 years after they originated these iconic roles on Broadway, is incredibly special. As we celebrate five years of Musical Con, we couldn't think of a more exciting way to mark the occasion than bringing the original Mark and Roger together in London to celebrate RENT.'

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £49 for a Day Pass and £85 for a Weekend Pass.

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