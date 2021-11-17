RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE World To Open in February 2022 at Jermyn Street Theatre

Drew & Dane Productions has announced that Rain and Zoe Save the World, written by Crystal Skillman with original music by Bobby Cronin and directed by Hersh Ellis, will open February 17th at Jermyn Street Theatre in London.

In this impactful story about climate change activism, two teenagers from Washington state embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a route along a major pipeline across the country, what begins as two young activists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up as we learn what it truly takes to change the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jermyn Street Theatre to bring the European premiere of Rain and Zoe Save the World to audiences," said Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew and Dane Productions. "Crystal's poignant and inspirational play, combined with Bobby's vibrant score, arrives at a crucial moment at the intersection between theatre and climate change. Hersh's vital insights throughout the development of the show have propelled the production forward, and we are delighted to work together, creating theatre to make a difference and improve our world."

Rain and Zoe Save the World is the winner of the 2018 EMOS Prize. The play was developed at New Harmony Project and at the Blank Theatre (Los Angeles). It was recently presented at the 2020 Brave New World Repertory Theatre's Brave New Work series. Evan Bernardin Productions is acting as General Manager.

For tickets please visit: jermynstreettheatre.co.uk