QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS is Coming to London This Month

Producer, David Griego, has announced Queenz - The Show with Balls will be strutting into London this September.

Queenz - The Show with Balls will open at London Clapham Grand on Friday 16th September 2022 before heading out on a UK Tour.

Queenz - The Show with Balls is the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza that has taken the UK by storm, fresh from their phenomenal debut on ITV's Walk The Line and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This iconic new show features mind-blowing LIVE vocals and not a lip-sync in sight!

On their massive UK tour this autumn, join these death-dropping divas for a sequin-clad pop party featuring classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Beyonce, Shakira, and everything in between.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: "Alongside the most talented live singing Queens you'll ever hear this show is all about fun... giving people across the country a chance to live for the moment, celebrate life and party with our incredible drag divas for a night like no other!"

Union J pop star Jaymi Hensley aka Dior Monte, said: "Myself and my gorgeous Queenz are living our best lives, becoming the fierce girl group us little 'boys' always wanted to be. Queenz may be the ultimate feel-good night out, but it's also a show with a message; life is for living, love is for giving and most importantly, always let you true colours shine"

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of phenomenal singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world's number one Drag Vocal Supergroup. They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe and played to thousands in central London this year and now they're on a mission for world domination.

Josh aka Candy Caned explained: "I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity, working with West End choreographers and performing in front of TV royalty is a dream come true. Us Queenz can't wait to share our singing, sassiness and party with you all"

Tour Dates

Friday 16th September 2022 at 7:30pm

London Clapham Grand

Saturday 17th September 2022 at 7:30pm

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Thursday 22nd September 2022 at 7:30pm

Hereford The Courtyard

Friday 23rd September 2022 at 7:00pm

Leeds The Warehouse

Saturday 24th September 2022 at 7:30pm

Billingham Forum Theatre

Wednesday 28th September 2022 at 8:00pm

Reading Hexagon Theatre

Thursday 29th September 2022 at 7:30pm

Wellingborough The Castle

Friday 30th Sep 2022 at 7:30pm

Lowestoft Marina Theatre

October

Saturday 1st October 2022 at 7:30pm

Dunstable The Grove Theatre

Sunday 2nd October 2022 at 7:30pm

Portsmouth The Kings Theatre

Thursday 6th October 2022 at 7:30pm

New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Friday 7th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Saturday 8th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Blackburn King George's Hall

Tuesday 11th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Thursday 13th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Northampton The Deco

Saturday 15th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Skegness Embassy Theatre

Tuesday 18th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Wednesday 19th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Whitley Bay Playhouse

Thursday 20th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Ayr Gaiety Theatre

Friday 21st October 2022 at 7:30pm

Inverness Eden Court

Saturday 22nd October 2022 at 7:30pm

Aberdeen The Tivoli Theatre

Tuesday 25th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Wednesday 26th October 2022 at 7:00pm

Sheffield The Foundry

Thursday 27th October 2022 at 8:00pm

Epsom Playhouse

Friday 28th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Rickmansworth Watersmeet Theatre

Saturday 29th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sunday 30th October 2022 at 7:30pm

Llanelli Ffwrnes Theatre

November

Thursday 3rd November 2022 at 7:00pm

Cardiff Tramshed

Friday 4th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Barnstaple Queens Theatre

Saturday 5th November 2022 at 4:00pm & 7:30pm

Taunton The Brewhouse The Party Edition

Thursday 10th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Runcorn The Brindley Theatre

Friday 11th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Stockport The Plaza

Saturday 12th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Tewkesbury The Roses

Wednesday 16th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

Thursday 17th November 2022 at 7:45pm

Poole Lighthouse Theatre

Friday 18th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Hayes Beck Theatre

Saturday 19th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Worthing Assembly Hall

Thursday 24th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Hull City Hall

Friday 25th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Broxbourne The Spotlight

Saturday 26th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Camberley Camberley Theatre

Sunday 27th November 2022 at 7:30pm

Middlesbrough Town Hall

December

Wednesday 7th Dec 2022 at 7:30pm

Birmingham Town Hall