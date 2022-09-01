QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS is Coming to London This Month
The show will open at London Clapham Grand on Friday 16th September 2022 before heading out on a UK Tour.
Producer, David Griego, has announced Queenz - The Show with Balls will be strutting into London this September.
Queenz - The Show with Balls is the trailblazing, life affirming drag extravaganza that has taken the UK by storm, fresh from their phenomenal debut on ITV's Walk The Line and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This iconic new show features mind-blowing LIVE vocals and not a lip-sync in sight!
On their massive UK tour this autumn, join these death-dropping divas for a sequin-clad pop party featuring classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Beyonce, Shakira, and everything in between.
Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: "Alongside the most talented live singing Queens you'll ever hear this show is all about fun... giving people across the country a chance to live for the moment, celebrate life and party with our incredible drag divas for a night like no other!"
Union J pop star Jaymi Hensley aka Dior Monte, said: "Myself and my gorgeous Queenz are living our best lives, becoming the fierce girl group us little 'boys' always wanted to be. Queenz may be the ultimate feel-good night out, but it's also a show with a message; life is for living, love is for giving and most importantly, always let you true colours shine"
From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of phenomenal singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world's number one Drag Vocal Supergroup. They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe and played to thousands in central London this year and now they're on a mission for world domination.
Josh aka Candy Caned explained: "I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity, working with West End choreographers and performing in front of TV royalty is a dream come true. Us Queenz can't wait to share our singing, sassiness and party with you all"
Tour Dates
Friday 16th September 2022 at 7:30pm
London Clapham Grand
Saturday 17th September 2022 at 7:30pm
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre
Thursday 22nd September 2022 at 7:30pm
Hereford The Courtyard
Friday 23rd September 2022 at 7:00pm
Leeds The Warehouse
Saturday 24th September 2022 at 7:30pm
Billingham Forum Theatre
Wednesday 28th September 2022 at 8:00pm
Reading Hexagon Theatre
Thursday 29th September 2022 at 7:30pm
Wellingborough The Castle
Friday 30th Sep 2022 at 7:30pm
Lowestoft Marina Theatre
October
Saturday 1st October 2022 at 7:30pm
Dunstable The Grove Theatre
Sunday 2nd October 2022 at 7:30pm
Portsmouth The Kings Theatre
Thursday 6th October 2022 at 7:30pm
New Brighton Floral Pavilion
Friday 7th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
Saturday 8th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Blackburn King George's Hall
Tuesday 11th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Swindon Wyvern Theatre
Thursday 13th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Northampton The Deco
Saturday 15th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Skegness Embassy Theatre
Tuesday 18th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Lincoln New Theatre Royal
Wednesday 19th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Whitley Bay Playhouse
Thursday 20th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Ayr Gaiety Theatre
Friday 21st October 2022 at 7:30pm
Inverness Eden Court
Saturday 22nd October 2022 at 7:30pm
Aberdeen The Tivoli Theatre
Tuesday 25th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Mansfield Palace Theatre
Wednesday 26th October 2022 at 7:00pm
Sheffield The Foundry
Thursday 27th October 2022 at 8:00pm
Epsom Playhouse
Friday 28th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Rickmansworth Watersmeet Theatre
Saturday 29th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Sunday 30th October 2022 at 7:30pm
Llanelli Ffwrnes Theatre
November
Thursday 3rd November 2022 at 7:00pm
Cardiff Tramshed
Friday 4th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Barnstaple Queens Theatre
Saturday 5th November 2022 at 4:00pm & 7:30pm
Taunton The Brewhouse The Party Edition
Thursday 10th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Runcorn The Brindley Theatre
Friday 11th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Stockport The Plaza
Saturday 12th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Tewkesbury The Roses
Wednesday 16th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
Thursday 17th November 2022 at 7:45pm
Poole Lighthouse Theatre
Friday 18th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Hayes Beck Theatre
Saturday 19th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Worthing Assembly Hall
Thursday 24th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Hull City Hall
Friday 25th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Broxbourne The Spotlight
Saturday 26th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Camberley Camberley Theatre
Sunday 27th November 2022 at 7:30pm
Middlesbrough Town Hall
December
Wednesday 7th Dec 2022 at 7:30pm
Birmingham Town Hall