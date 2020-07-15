Productions by Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Opera, Royal Ballet and More to be Streamed on BritBox

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BritBox subscribers can now enjoy comedies, tragedies, ballets and operas from the UK's preeminent performers at home, as the service expands to support the British performing arts from 23rd July.

A wide selection of titles will be added to BritBox's Centre Stage collection, which features music concerts, documentaries and comedy and celebrates outstanding British entertainment and performers.

BritBox is adding 25 Royal Shakespeare Company productions to the service, which will include the 2016 production of King Lear starring Antony Sher, the 2013 production of Richard II starring David Tennant and the 2018 production of Macbeth starring Christopher Eccleston.

The Donmar Warehouse's all-female productions of The Tempest (2016), Julius Caesar (2012) and Henry IV (2014), are also being added.

Ballet performances include Tchaikovsky's The Sleeping Beauty (2017) and The Nutcracker (2018), and Talbot's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2017), all performed by The Royal Ballet.

Operatic performances round off the collection, with Puccini's Madame Butterfly (2017), Gounod's Faust (2019), and Mozart's Don Giovanni (2019) as performed by The Royal Opera launching on the service.

Productions of Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress (2010) and Madame Butterfly (2018) as performed at Glyndebourne Opera Festival will also be added.

