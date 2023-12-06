Polka Theatre Reveals New Shows For its 45th Anniversary Year in 2024

Polka Theatre has announced new shows for the spring and summer 2024 season, as the theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary year. Showcasing performances from the worlds of new writing, dance, opera, spoken word, hip-hop, musicals and more, the season offers a series of rich and eclectic theatrical experiences for children of all ages. The season features brand new work by Otic Theatre Company and Lloyd Coleman in The Colour of Dinosaurs – a pop-gig-come fascinating palaeontology lecture, as well as an access-integrated production of Three Billy Goats Gruff – continuing a 3-year partnership with Polka Theatre, Hiccup Theatre and Derby Theatre.

Adding to the variety of previously announced shows for 2024, the season will include the newly announced and much loved Three Billy Goats Gruff (29 March – 21 April) filled with puppets and live music, with audio description, BSL and captions integrated in every performance, co-produced by Polka Theatre, Hiccup Theatre and Derby Theatre, for ages 3 – 7. For younger audiences of 1 – 4 years, Hannah Lefeuvre presents Early Weaves (17 – 21 April), where almost everything is made of willow and friendship is explored through sound and beautiful movement in a wonderful introduction to dance theatre. Then soar through the skies with Skydiver (1 – 5 May) a magical, multi-sensory dance experience for ages 3 – 5, commissioned by Little Big Dance, before getting inventive with Half Moon's Ten in the Bed (8 – 12 May) as imaginary play creates a multitude of adventures for ages 3 – 8. In late spring, it's time to get involved with Claytime (15 – 19 May) from award-winning Indefinite Articles, where audiences are invited to create characters in clay for the show, for ages 3 – 6. As the summer months approach, Little Angel Theatre transport us to Kenya with Handa's Surprise (22 May – 23 June), adapted from Eileen Browne's best-selling book, brought to life through puppetry, live music and song for 2 – 5 year olds. And The Colour of Dinosaurs (11 May – 9 June) come storming into Wimbledon as real-life palaeontologist Dr Jakob Vinther and a band of musicians play a scientific pop concert live on stage to explore what dinos really looked like in a rip-roaring prehistoric gig for ages 6 –12 years old.

Helen Matravers said, “I am so excited to share this season of amazing work with Polka audiences. There really is something for everyone, from new writing to classic favourites brought to life, incredible contemporary dance, to palaeontology pop gigs!

At the heart of everything Polka makes and programmes is accessibility, diversity and delivering magical memories for young audiences. The quality and ambition of this season places Polka firmly as a leading voice not only in Children's theatre, but across the whole theatre sector”.

The season is presented alongside a wide range of classes, workshops and activities at the venue, from sensory storytelling and arts and crafts, a comic book art and writing masterclass, as well as rapping and stand-up comedy master classes, and even stage combat. Children of all ages can enjoy weekly classes, one off workshops, drop in and school holiday activities in a creative, fun and supportive space.

Tickets are on sale now via Click Here or via 020 8543 4888*

Other previously announced shows for 2024 include: The Littlest Yak (24 – 28 January) adapted by LAStheatre from the book by Lu Fraser and Kate Hindley with puppets and catchy tunes to transport us to the heart of the Himalayas; Apples and Snakes' interactive, hip-hop, eco block party show PLOT17 (31 January – 4 February) using spoken word, lyrics, visuals and live DJ-ing to explore taking care of the environment. Tidy (10 February – 24 March) an adaptation of the children's picture book by Emily Gravett in which Pete the badger learns that being tidy isn't always best for the environment, a co-production between Polka Theatre and Theatre Iolo; You are the Sun from HurlyBurly (7 – 11 February) is a very first opera for babies and grownups that celebrates the magic of nature. While Krystal S Lowe's Remarkable Rhythm (14 – 18 February) is a dance theatre show about two young people connecting for the very first time, accessible to both audiences who are blind or partially sighted and audiences who are D/deaf or hard of hearing; the world premiere of Polka's new hip-hop production made with Beats & Elements, Romeo and Juliet (2 March – 14 April); new stage adaptation of Kevin and Katie Tsang's best-selling book Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts (22 June – 18 August) and How to Catch a Star, a magical adaptation of the book by award-winning Irish author Oliver Jeffers (3 July – 11 August).

The festive 2024 show in the Main Theatre – now on sale – will be The Nutcracker (16 November – 26 January 2025), a co-production between Polka Theatre and Olivier award-winners Little Bulb Theatre, with further details to be announced.

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Re-opening in 2021 after a major renovation, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Polka also offers a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12, with over 21,000 children taking part in the last year. Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

Polka is a community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time to be a sustainable public venue with step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.