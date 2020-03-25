Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Playscripts, Inc. to Host Instagram Livestream Q&A With Lauren Gunderson Tomorrow
Playscripts is hosting an Instagram livestream Q&A with Lauren Gunderson, hosted by Laura Laura Heywood on Thursday March 26 at 3 pm EST on @playscripts.
Follow these steps to get the full experience:
Read the play for free HERE
Watch a recorded production from London's Hampstead Theatre starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) on IGTV @hampstead_theatre or @lalatellsastory (you must have an Instagram account to view)
Watch the Instagram livestream Q&A with Lauren and Laura on Thursday March 26 at 3 pm EST on @playscripts!