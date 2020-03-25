Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Playscripts, Inc. to Host Instagram Livestream Q&A With Lauren Gunderson Tomorrow

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  
Playscripts, Inc. to Host Instagram Livestream Q&A With Lauren Gunderson Tomorrow

Playscripts is hosting an Instagram livestream Q&A with Lauren Gunderson, hosted by Laura Laura Heywood on Thursday March 26 at 3 pm EST on @playscripts.

Follow these steps to get the full experience:


Read the play for free HERE

Watch a recorded production from London's Hampstead Theatre starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) on IGTV @hampstead_theatre or @lalatellsastory (you must have an Instagram account to view)

Watch the Instagram livestream Q&A with Lauren and Laura on Thursday March 26 at 3 pm EST on @playscripts!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Theatre Lawrence Closes Beginning March 17
  • Theatre Lawrence's Season Announcement Will Move Online
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!