Play On Shakespeare Comes to Shakespeare's Globe

On 12 July, the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse will host ‘Play On Shakespeare’, an exploration of relevance and resonances between Shakespeare’s plays and their contemporary interpretations as part of Shakespeare’s Globe’s Research in Action series. In partnership with major translation project Play On Shakespeare and hosted by Play On’s President and Co-Founder Lue Douthit and the Globe’s Head of Research Will Tosh, this insightful and interactive workshop gives audiences the unique opportunity to experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, live on stage.

Theatre-maker Sam Beckett Jr. (Artistic Director, Purple Theatre) and actor Polly Lister (The Worst Witch, UK Tour/West End) present extracts of Shakespeare’s original work alongside modern translations; before actor and writer Ishia Bennison (The Tempest, RSC) brings to life her very own in-the-moment translations of Shakespeare scenes, and shares the exciting challenges and discoveries of the process.

Audiences will also be invited to workshop their own translations, and take part in discussion with Professor Jonathan Hope (Professor of English, Arizona State University) and Ben Spiller (Artistic Director, 1623 Theatre) to re-examine Shakespeare’s plays by putting language of then and now in conversation.

Tickets are available now from shakespearesglobe.com. More information on Play On Shakespeare can be found here: playonshakespeare.org.