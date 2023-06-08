Play On Shakespeare Comes to Shakespeare's Globe

This insightful and interactive workshop gives audiences the unique opportunity to experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, live on stage. 

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Play On Shakespeare Comes to Shakespeare's Globe

On 12 July, the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse will host ‘Play On Shakespeare’, an exploration of relevance and resonances between Shakespeare’s plays and their contemporary interpretations as part of Shakespeare’s Globe’s Research in Action series. In partnership with major translation project Play On Shakespeare and hosted by Play On’s President and Co-Founder Lue Douthit and the Globe’s Head of Research Will Tosh, this insightful and interactive workshop gives audiences the unique opportunity to experience 16th and 21st century writing side-by-side, live on stage. 

Theatre-maker Sam Beckett Jr. (Artistic Director, Purple Theatre) and actor Polly Lister (The Worst Witch, UK Tour/West End) present extracts of Shakespeare’s original work alongside modern translations; before actor and writer Ishia Bennison (The Tempest, RSC) brings to life her very own in-the-moment translations of Shakespeare scenes, and shares the exciting challenges and discoveries of the process.

Audiences will also be invited to workshop their own translations, and take part in discussion with Professor Jonathan Hope (Professor of English, Arizona State University) and Ben Spiller (Artistic Director, 1623 Theatre) to re-examine Shakespeare’s plays by putting language of then and now in conversation.

Tickets are available now from shakespearesglobe.com. More information on Play On Shakespeare can be found here: playonshakespeare.org.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse This Christmas Season Photo
THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse This Christmas Season

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced that the beloved classic, The Wind in the Willows, will take centre stage as their highly anticipated Christmas show for 2023. Featuring live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, this delightful adaptation by Toby Hulse of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story is set to be the perfect Christmas treat for all ages.  

2
London Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Lineup of Performances in Brighton, Eastbourne and S Photo
London Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Lineup of Performances in Brighton, Eastbourne and Saffron Walden

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) will have residencies along the South Coast at Brighton Dome and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre as well as in Essex at Saffron Hall. The Orchestra has announced its 2023/24 season concerts and community activity, including celebrating 60 years as Resident Orchestra at the Congress Theatre.

3
Liverpools Oldest Theatre Group Make Historic Return To Epstein Theatre With JOSEPH AND TH Photo
Liverpool's Oldest Theatre Group Make Historic Return To Epstein Theatre With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT

One of the most popular family musicals will be brought to life by Liverpool's oldest theatre company next week.

4
Rogue Shakespeare Comes Home With His PRETTY, WITTY NELL Photo
Rogue Shakespeare Comes Home With His PRETTY, WITTY NELL

After seven years abroad, the multi award-winning verse playwright/director/producer/actor, Ryan J-W Smith, finally returns to his London roots with his internationally acclaimed Rogue Shakespeare theatre company presenting the UK premiere of his latest verse play - the award-nominated, Pretty, Witty Nell.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You