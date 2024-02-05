Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!

All new photos and a video clip have been released from inside rehearsal for the upcoming production of Priscilla The Party! in London.

Performances begin 3 March at HERE at Outernet in London’s Soho.

Priscilla the Party! will star Trevor Ashley as ‘Gaye Cliché’, Owain Williams ‘Tick’ / ‘Mitzi’, Dakota Starr ‘Bernadette’ and Reece Kerridge ‘Adam’ / ‘Felicia’, Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai and Sara Louise as the ‘Divas’ and Steven Serlin as ‘Bob the Mechanic’, with Joni Ayton-Kent as Alternate ‘Bernadette’. Also in the cast will be John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt and Teagan Denham.

Priscilla the Party! is a celebration of 30 years of glamour and iconic entertainment and will be staged by the creative team behind Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical - you can expect the same award-winning costumes and head-dresses, re-directed by original director Simon Phillips and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth.



Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, Priscilla the Party! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. Attendees will be invited to unleash their inner diva as Priscilla Queen of the Desert transitions from a beloved musical into an extraordinary immersive party. Guests can choose between an exclusive premium dining experience, featuring a sumptuous three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, where a diverse array of bar snacks and drinks are readily available from the expansive bar area.



The audience can expect an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to dance and sing along, and a show which unfolds all around them. There will be immersive dance floor tickets as happens at Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, with DJ and pre-show entertainment similar to Here Lies Love at the National Theatre, a party sing-a-long atmosphere like ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena, cabaret tables with dining options similar to Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre and dining options and post-show party as happens at Mamma Mia! The Party – in other words, something for everyone!

Check out the photos and video below!

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner