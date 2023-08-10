Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production images and a new trailer for Falkland Sound, which is currently in previews at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with press night on Tuesday 15 August.

Check out the photos and video below!

This new play, written by Brad Birch, is inspired by the real-life testimonies of those who lived through the Falklands conflict and explores a community and way of life turned upside down following the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentine forces in April 1982. Falkland Sound will run in the Swan Theatre until Saturday 16 September 2023.

The company includes: Eduardo Arcelus (Gabriel), Alvaro Flores (Sebastian/One), Sandy Foster (Rosie/Clare), Anyebe Godwin (Jacob/Youth), Joanne Howarth (Mrs Hargreaves/Thatcher), Oliver Hembrough (Geoff/Dad), Avita Jay (Sue/Three), Tom Milligan (John/Two), Sarah Moyle (Mary/Mum), Lauren Patel (Sally/Youth), Simon Rivers (Edwin/Editor) and Joe Usher (Robbie).

Falkland Sound is directed by Aaron Parsons with Design by Aldo Vázquez, Lighting by Amy Mae, Music by Jack Drewry, Sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Video by Daniel Denton, Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Martin Poile.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz