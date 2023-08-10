Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

The production is currently in previews at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with press night on Tuesday 15 August.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production images and a new trailer for Falkland Sound, which is currently in previews at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with press night on Tuesday 15 August.

Check out the photos and video below!

This new play, written by Brad Birch, is inspired by the real-life testimonies of those who lived through the Falklands conflict and explores a community and way of life turned upside down following the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentine forces in April 1982. Falkland Sound will run in the Swan Theatre until Saturday 16 September 2023.

The company includes: Eduardo Arcelus (Gabriel), Alvaro Flores (Sebastian/One), Sandy Foster (Rosie/Clare), Anyebe Godwin (Jacob/Youth), Joanne Howarth (Mrs Hargreaves/Thatcher), Oliver Hembrough (Geoff/Dad), Avita Jay (Sue/Three), Tom Milligan (John/Two), Sarah Moyle (Mary/Mum), Lauren Patel (Sally/Youth), Simon Rivers (Edwin/Editor) and Joe Usher (Robbie).

Falkland Sound is directed by Aaron Parsons with Design by Aldo Vázquez, Lighting by Amy Mae, Music by Jack Drewry, Sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Video by Daniel Denton, Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Martin Poile.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND





RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Find out who is starring in the tour here!

2
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

Dan Looney has been dismissed from DLAP Group – the production company he co-founded with immediate effect, according to The Stage.

3
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates Photo
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates

The producers of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced casting and an extended 12-months of the UK and Ireland tour, returning this Autumn from Friday 8 September at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Full tour schedule listed here.

4
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Globally renowned playwright Alan Ayckbourn will make a rare outing as an actor at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in September.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJPhotos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway PlayhouseVideo: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount TheatreVideo: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Video: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature TheatreVideo: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

Videos

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You