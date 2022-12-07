Photos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAY
Who’s Holiday will play a five-week run over Christmas at Southwark Playhouse until 7 January 2023.
Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker opens tonight in the European debut of WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo. Check out all new photos and a video trailer below!
Who's Holiday, a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy based on the Dr Seuss classic festive tale The Grinch, enjoyed a critically acclaimed run off Broadway in 2017. Presented by TuckShop and Jack Maple, Who's Holiday will play a five-week run over Christmas at Southwark Playhouse until 7 January 2023, with a press night on 9 December.
Who's Holiday tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken...
Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen-and a writer, foodie and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 while participating in marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She went on to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race Season Ten, landing a spot in the top five and becoming a fan favourite. She later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season Five, landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media; and tells the stories of incredible women through her interview podcast, She's a Woman. Cracker describes herself as a "woman's lifestyle brand," and is a vocal advocate for women's rights.
Directed by Kirk Jameson, Who's Holiday is designed by Justin Williams, with lighting design by Kieron Johnson, and with sound design and composition by Mwen. The stage management team consists of Daisy Francis-Bryden (SM) and Ned Lay (Production Manager).
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
