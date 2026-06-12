Photos: William Hanson, Lewis Francis, Nikki Wheeldon and More in TITANIQUE in London

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Production photos have been released of new cast members as they board the Olivier Award Winning Titanique at the Criterion Theatre on London’s West End. The production is currently booking to Sunday 3 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

New to London’s ship of dreams this week are William Hanson* as Ruth, Lewis Francis as The Iceberg and Nikki Wheeldon as Molly Brown, with AJ Lewis and Joi Lurrie as on-stage background vocalists and Finton Flynn, Josh Lovell and Charlotte Soo as offstage understudies.

They join existing cast members Rose Galbraith as Rose, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Freddie King as Jack (previously offstage understudy), Cameron Vear as Cal (previously offstage understudy), Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber / Luigi and on-stage background vocalist Corrine Priest.

Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Céline Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto. Titanique made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 2026, receiving four Tony Award Nominations including Best Musical.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and Richard Johnston (for cast joining from 9 June).

In addition to its 2026 Tony Award Nominations and 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

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Related Stories 1 William Hanson Will Make West End Debut in TITANIQUE

Etiquette expert William Hanson will join the cast of Olivier Award-winning TITANIQUE at London's Criterion Theatre for a limited run, as the production has also been extended through early 2027. 2 Photos: First Look at Tom Allen in TITANIQUE

You can now get a first look at Tom Allen in the Olivier Award Winning Titanique. Tom has joined the cast in the role of Ruth. The hit production is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre.