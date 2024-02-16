Photos: West End Stars Come Together to Launch London Theatre Week

London Theatre Week is set to return for its celebration of the West End for the sixth year running. With over 50 spectacular shows taking part, London Theatre Week gives theatre fans the chance to experience incredible shows from as little as £15. Tickets will be on sale from Monday 19th February and are available via londontheatreweek.com.

To celebrate the launch, stars of some of the West End’s biggest shows made a rare appearance together for the return of the campaign. Performers from Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Matilda The Musical, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and more came together to showcase the multitude of captivating productions that contribute to London's vibrant and multifaceted theatrical scene.

Check out the photos below!

In addition to celebrating established West End productions, London Theatre Week will also shine a spotlight on emerging talent and the hottest, most anticipated new shows such as Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls and Opening Night.

Throughout the years London Theatre Week has continued to grow in scale, creating a new generation of theatregoers while highlighting the best of what the theatre community in the West End and beyond has to offer.

Michael Harrison, Producer of Hello, Dolly! and The Little Big Things said: “It has been so great to see London Theatre Week grow over the years and successfully generate a broader cultural moment – for both theatregoers and producers alike – that drives excitement around London's remarkable and vibrant West End.”

Tickets are available from as little as £15, £25 or £35, making this the best time to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, visit londontheatreweek.com from Monday 19th February.

The shows available include: A Mirror, Back to the Future, A Chorus Line, Cassie and the Lights, Cirque du Soleil: Alegria, Cruel Intentions, Double Feature, English National Ballet – Johan Inger’s Carmen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, F**king Men, Faith Healer, FANGIRLS, For Black Boys..., The Forsyte Saga 1 & 2, Frozen the Musical, Guys & Dolls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hello, Dolly!, Hir, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Jenufa, Jason Robert Brown, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!, Les Misérables, Machinal, Made in Dagenham, Matilda The Musical, Mean Girls, Mind Mangler, Minority Report, Nachtland, Next to Normal, Opening Night, Peanut Butter & Blueberries, Police Cops: The Musical, Priscilla The Party, Red Pitch, Shifters, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Shrek the Musical, Side Show, Sister Act, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Ballad of Hattie and James, The Book of Mormon, The Choir of Man, The Cord, The Frogs, The King and I, The Lion King, The Little Big Things, The Merchant of Venice 1936, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), We'll Have "Nun" Of It, Wicked, Wild About You, Witness for the Prosecution.

Photo Credit: Dave Benett