Photos: WIFE TO JAMES WHELAN at Jermyn Street Theatre

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Mint Theater Company's Artistic Director Jonathan Bank directs a new production of Wife to James Whelan by Teresa Deevy at Jermyn Street Theatre this summer, check out photos of the production. Performances continue through July 25, 2026.

Joining the cast are Darragh Feehely as Bill McGafferty, Clíona Flynn as Nan Bowers, Eavan Gaffney as Kate Moran, Molly Hanly as Nora Keane, Fiach Kunz as James Whelan, Patrick McBrearty as Tom Carey, David Rawle as Apollo Moran, and Benjamin Reilly as Tom McClinsey.

Tracing seven years in the life of James Whelan, Deevy's play explores ambition, compromise, and the role of women in Ireland as personal desire collides with social expectation.

Set in a small Irish town in 1937, Wife to James Whelan follows Nan Bowers and her friends as they await news of which local young man has secured a life-changing job in Dublin. James Whelan returns victorious, eager to celebrate with Nan, only to discover that she has plans of her own. Seven years later, James comes home successful, and his return has lasting consequences for Nan and the entire town.

Teresa Deevy was at the height of her career when The Abbey Theatre rejected Wife to James Whelan amid the growing conservative backlash of the 1940s. In 2026, Jonathan Bank brings the work back to the stage, introducing London audiences to one of Ireland's overlooked playwrights in a play that examines the tension between love and pride.

The creative team includes director Jonathan Bank, set designer Neil Irish, Costume Designer Anett Black, lighting designer Chris McDonnell, composer and sound designer Jane Shaw, and casting director Sarah Jones.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner



The Company of WIFE TO James Whelan

Patrick McBrearty, Cliona Flynn and Darragh Feehely Patrick McBrearty and David Rawle

Fiach Kunz and Molly Hanly Fiach Kunz and Eavan Gaffney Fiach Kunz and Cliona Flynn Fiach Kunz and Cliona Flynn Darragh Feehely Cliona Flynn and Benjamin Reilly

Fiach Kunz

David Rawle and Patrick McBrearty

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