Photos: The Gilbert Twins in UNDER THE INFLUENCE at the King's Head Theatre

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All new production photos have been released of The Gilbert Twins in UNDER THE INFLUENCE. Following a run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and its official opening night last Friday, this new comedy musical is playing at the King's Head Theatre until Saturday 26 September 2026. Check out the photos below!

The production is directed by Georgie Rankcom, with book and lyrics by Carine Gilbert and Frances Gilbert. Lyrics, composition and musical direction are by Shona Maule.

Best known as @thegilberttwins to their 3M+ followers online, Carine and Frances return to their musical theatre roots with their original score co-written by Shona Maule. This new musical comedy is based on their own real experience of doing couples therapy together. Loud, ridiculous, and unexpectedly heartfelt, this musical explores the chaos of sisterhood, online pressure, and the search for your own voice.

After becoming a viral sensation, identical twins Carine and Frances land in couples therapy as the world’s most co-dependent non-couple. The session erupts into a hilarious musical intervention and a reckoning that threatens to collapse their lifelong duet.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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