Photos: TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal

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Go inside the new show Trainspotting The Musical, in a new photos from inside the rehearsal room. Written by Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) thge production is directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger.

Thirty years on from the film that changed everything, and following its world premiere in London's West End, Trainspotting The Musical will embark on a major UK tour coming to Bradford Live on Mon 8 Feb – Sat 13 Feb 2027.

In 1996 film Trainspotting was released and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year taking over $76 million worldwide and won a slew of awards including a BAFTA for Best Screenplay. In 1999 it was ranked 10th in the British Film Institute's ‘Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century'.

Now, three decades later, the industrial drug crazed working-class heroes of British youth culture are back, live on stage: Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy and Kelly. Renton (played in the film by Ewan McGregor) will be played on stage by 26-year-old Scottish actor Robbie Scott. He will be joined by fellow Scots actors Sheridan Townsley as Sick Boy, Kieran Andrew as Spud, Frankie O'Connor as Begbie, Finlay Paul as Tommy, Rebecca McKinnis as Cathy Renton, Gordon Cooper as Davie Renton, Ashley J. Russell as Colleen, Rosie Dignan as Alison, Yana Harris as Kelly, and Sophie Hutchinson as Lizzie. The ensemble comprises Ally Kennard, Kieran Brown, Melanie Marshall, Lewis Kidd, Samuel Stewart, Finlay McKillop, Ciara Ennis, Victoria Nicol, Kyra Fyvie, and Chris O'Mara.

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Related Stories 1 Video: Creator Irvine Welsh Talks TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL

Go inside the new show Trainspotting the Musical, in a new video featuring with creator Irvine Welsh. Written by Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) thge production is directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger.