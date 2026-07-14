Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End premiere of Tao of Glass composed by Philip Glass, written by Phelim McDermott, @sohoplace theatre, 24 July – 12 September 2026, with press night on Thursday 30 July at 7pm. Check out the photos below!

Composer Philip Glass and performer-director Phelim McDermott (Improbable) have worked together on acclaimed opera productions in London, New York and beyond, and Tao of Glass is their most personal collaboration yet. Inspired by a dream, this West End premiere marries ten meditations on life, death and Taoist wisdom with ten brand new pieces of music from Glass, presented by McDermott with an ensemble of musicians and puppeteers. Part-concert, part-performance, Tao of Glass is a storytelling tapestry, soundtracked by Glass’s mesmerising music and shot through with Improbable’s trademark theatricality.

The cast includes Phelim McDermott, Sarah Wright, Janet Etuk, Vic Llewellyn, and Andrew Futaishi.

Creatives: Philip Glass, Composer; Phelim McDermott, Writer and Co-Director; Kirsty Housley, Co Director; Fly Davis, Designer; Colin Grenfell, Lighting Designer; Giles Thomas Sound Designer; Chris Vatalaro, Musical Director; Katherine Tinker, Associate Musical Director; Peter Relton, Associate Director; Matt Lever, Associate Lighting Designer; Lyndie Wright, Puppet Designer & Puppet Maker.

Photo Credit: Shona Louise

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