 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre

Performances will run 24 July – 12 September 2026.

By:

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End premiere of Tao of Glass composed by Philip Glass, written by Phelim McDermott, @sohoplace theatre, 24 July – 12 September 2026, with press night on Thursday 30 July at 7pm. Check out the photos below!

Composer Philip Glass and performer-director Phelim McDermott (Improbable) have worked together on acclaimed opera productions in London, New York and beyond, and Tao of Glass is their most personal collaboration yet. Inspired by a dream, this West End premiere marries ten meditations on life, death and Taoist wisdom with ten brand new pieces of music from Glass, presented by McDermott with an ensemble of musicians and puppeteers. Part-concert, part-performance, Tao of Glass is a storytelling tapestry, soundtracked by Glass’s mesmerising music and shot through with Improbable’s trademark theatricality.

The cast includes Phelim McDermott, Sarah Wright, Janet Etuk, Vic Llewellyn, and Andrew Futaishi.

Creatives: Philip Glass, Composer; Phelim McDermott, Writer and Co-Director; Kirsty Housley, Co Director; Fly Davis, Designer; Colin Grenfell, Lighting Designer; Giles Thomas Sound Designer; Chris Vatalaro, Musical Director; Katherine Tinker, Associate Musical Director; Peter Relton, Associate Director; Matt Lever, Associate Lighting Designer; Lyndie Wright, Puppet Designer & Puppet Maker.

 Photo Credit: Shona Louise

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


The Cast

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


The Cast

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Phelim McDermott

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Phelim McDermott

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Phelim McDermott and Vic Lewellyn

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Phelim McDermott and Anderw Futaishi

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Janet Etuk, Phelim McDermott, Vic Llewellyn

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Janet Etuk, Phelim McDermott and Vic Llewellyn

Photos: TAO OF GLASS in Rehearsal at @sohoplace Theatre Image


Janet Etuk and Anderw Futaishi

Buy Tickets to Tao of Glass

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $123
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets