Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre

The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic and Royal & Derngate, NorthamptonÂ have announced full casting for MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, which will play Bristol, Leicester, Cambridge, Salford, Birmingham, Worthing, Coventry, Exeter, Newbury and at The Old Vic, London from 14 February until 29 July 2023 as part of a UK tour, with further venues still to be announced.