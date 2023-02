Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre

The Olivier-nominated international stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run, with new tickets released for dates until 30 July 2023.

February 1, 2023

It has been announced that Sean Delaney (Kenny in Killing Eve, BBC; Life After Life, BBC; The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre), Evening Standard Award-nominated Shubham Saraf (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre; Shantaram, Apple TV+; Bodyguard, BBC/Netflix) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (The Nevers, HBO; Black Mirror, Netflix; The Capture, BBC) have joined the cast of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse.