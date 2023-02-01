Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre

Winnerâ€™s Curse is in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations.

Feb. 01, 2023 Â 

Park Theatre is presenting Winner's Curse starring Clive Anderson, Arthur Conti, Michael Maloney, Greg Lockett, Barrie Rutter, Winnie Arhin and Nichola McAuliffe 8 February - 11 March 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Winner's Curse is in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.

Photo credit: Alex Brenner

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Clive Anderson

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Arthur Conti and Winnie Arhin

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Barrie Rutter and Michael Maloney

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Michael Maloney and Arthur Conti

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Winnie Arhin

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Jez Bond and Daniel Taub

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Jez Bond and Nichola McAuliffe

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Clive Anderson and Nichola McAuliffe

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Michael Maloney, Barry Rutter and Arthur Conti

Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Nichola McAuliffe




Janis Joplins Summer of Love Takes Over the Old Red Lion With TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST Photo
Janis Joplin's Summer of Love Takes Over the Old Red Lion With TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST
The award-winning Tomorrow May Be My Last returns to the historic Old Red Lion Theatre by popular demand for an unprecedented three-month residency complete a Woodstock vibe in the main pub, pre and post show.
Cast Announced For UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Photo
Cast Announced For UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT
The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic and Royal & Derngate, NorthamptonÂ have announced full casting for MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, which will play Bristol, Leicester, Cambridge, Salford, Birmingham, Worthing, Coventry, Exeter, Newbury and at The Old Vic, London from 14 February until 29 July 2023 as part of a UK tour, with further venues still to be announced.
Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES Photo
Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES
Disneyâ€™sÂ Newsies, the sensational family musical with music byÂ Alan Menken, lyrics byÂ Jack FeldmanÂ and book byÂ Harvey FiersteinÂ is now playing at Londonâ€™s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming immersive production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.Â This production will run from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023.Â Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre
February 1, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming immersive production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.Â This production will run from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023.Â Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023.
New Casting and Tickets Released For THE CHOIR OF MAN in the West EndNew Casting and Tickets Released For THE CHOIR OF MAN in the West End
February 1, 2023

The Olivier-nominated international stage sensation THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run, with new tickets released for dates until 30 July 2023.
Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf, and Kiran Sonia Sawar Will Lead BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark PlayhouseSean Delaney, Shubham Saraf, and Kiran Sonia Sawar Will Lead BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
February 1, 2023

It has been announced that Sean Delaney (Kenny in Killing Eve, BBC; Life After Life, BBC; The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre), Evening Standard Award-nominated Shubham Saraf (The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre; Shantaram, Apple TV+; Bodyguard, BBC/Netflix) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (The Nevers, HBO; Black Mirror, Netflix; The Capture, BBC) have joined the cast of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse.Â 
London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Cuban-American Composer Tania LeÃ³n as Next Composer-in-ResidenceLondon Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Cuban-American Composer Tania LeÃ³n as Next Composer-in-Residence
February 1, 2023

The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that Cuban-American composer Tania LeÃ³n will be its next Composer-in-Residence, succeeding Brett Dean. The appointment will span two seasons, beginning in September 2023, and will include a world premiere in 2023/24 and a UK premiere in 2024/25.
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL to Close on 29 APRILONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL to Close on 29 APRIL
January 31, 2023

The smash-hit Only Fools and Horses The Musical is to close at Londonâ€™s Theatre Royal Haymarket on Saturday 29 April after four incredible years â€“ making it the longest running production staged in the Theatre Royalâ€™s 200+ year history.
share