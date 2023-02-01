Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
Park Theatre is presenting Winner's Curse starring Clive Anderson, Arthur Conti, Michael Maloney, Greg Lockett, Barrie Rutter, Winnie Arhin and Nichola McAuliffe 8 February - 11 March 2023.
Get a first look at photos below!
Winner's Curse is in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
Photo credit: Alex Brenner
Arthur Conti and Winnie Arhin
Barrie Rutter and Michael Maloney
Michael Maloney and Arthur Conti
Winnie Arhin
Jez Bond and Daniel Taub
Jez Bond and Nichola McAuliffe
Clive Anderson and Nichola McAuliffe
Michael Maloney, Barry Rutter and Arthur Conti
