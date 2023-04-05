Photos: See Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell in Rehearsals for BIG AUNTY

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh ('Anna of Cleves' in Six the Musical in the West End and on UK tour) and Kieran Hamilton-Amos (recently seen as 'Grimeboy' in Grimeboy at the Birmingham Rep) join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell (Fighting Irish, Seaview, Freeman). The production will also feature a seven-person ensemble choir, drawn from the talent in the local community.

See rehearsal photos below!

Big Aunty - the first home produced show of the spring season - will play in The Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Monday 24 April - Saturday 6 May, with a press night on Wednesday 26 April.

Big Aunty's dead. Her funeral's back in Jamaica, where she returned some years ago. The children she brought up together long ago, but have lost touch and gone their separate ways, are now forced to come together again, all these years later.

Big Aunty was the matriarch - a Mum to some, a 'second' Mum to others. She took in waifs and strays from reckless parents when they had nowhere else to go, and she gave them a home. But now she's gone and there's a Big Aunty-shaped hole in everyone's world.

Now they'll need to confront, not just each other, but their difficult pasts, and uncertain futures.

Can they finally lay their differences to rest along with Big Aunty?

This darkly comic family drama is alive with ideas and emotions that connect us all; offering a welcome opportunity to gather and reflect on challenging times, and how we can find a path to resolution.