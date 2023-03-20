Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III

Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres in association with Swinging The Lens today release rehearsal images for William Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by and starring Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury in Bridgerton).

See rehearsal photos below!

Joining Andoh, who plays Richard, are Antonie Azor (Ratcliffe), Clive Brill (Hastings), Harry Clarke (Catesby), Sam Cox (Stanley), Josh Day (Dorset/Edward, Son of Clarence/Prince Edward/York(Puppet)/Captain Blunt), Daniel Hawksford (Brackenbury/Edward IV/Richmond), Liz Kettle (Queen Margaret), Joseph Kloska (Buckingham), Robin Morrissey (Rivers/Cardinal Bouchier/Oxford), Caroline Parker (Elizabeth, Duchess of York), Oliver Ryan (Clarence/Archbishop/Mayor/Norfolk), Rachel Sanders (Elizabeth Woodville), and Phoebe Shepherd (Lady Anne). Richard III runs from 6 - 22 April 2023 at Liverpool Playhouse and at Rose Theatre from 26 April - 13 May 2023.

The creative team includes Yeofi Andoh (Composer & MD), Amelia Jane Hankin (Set Designer), Maybelle Laye (Costume Designer), Chris Davey (Lighting Designer), Benjamin Grant (Sound Designer), Jack Murphy (Movement Director), Sam Jones CDG (Casting Director), Harriett O'Grady (Assistant Director), Nicole Alphonce (Assistant Movement Director & Fight Director), Mervyn Millar, Maia Kirkman-Richards and Tracy Waller for Significant Object (Puppetry), Jeannette Nelson (Voice Coach), Shereen Ibrahim (Dialect Coach), and Simon Trinder (Text Consultant). The production team includes Dan Rainsford (Production Manager), Fahmida Bahkt (Props Supervisor), and Jacqui Davis (Costume Supervisor). The Casting Director is Sam Jones CDG.