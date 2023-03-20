Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III

Richard III runs from 6 – 22 April 2023 at Liverpool Playhouse and at Rose Theatre from 26 April - 13 May 2023.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres in association with Swinging The Lens today release rehearsal images for William Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by and starring Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury in Bridgerton).

See rehearsal photos below!

Joining Andoh, who plays Richard, are Antonie Azor (Ratcliffe), Clive Brill (Hastings), Harry Clarke (Catesby), Sam Cox (Stanley), Josh Day (Dorset/Edward, Son of Clarence/Prince Edward/York(Puppet)/Captain Blunt), Daniel Hawksford (Brackenbury/Edward IV/Richmond), Liz Kettle (Queen Margaret), Joseph Kloska (Buckingham), Robin Morrissey (Rivers/Cardinal Bouchier/Oxford), Caroline Parker (Elizabeth, Duchess of York), Oliver Ryan (Clarence/Archbishop/Mayor/Norfolk), Rachel Sanders (Elizabeth Woodville), and Phoebe Shepherd (Lady Anne). Richard III runs from 6 - 22 April 2023 at Liverpool Playhouse and at Rose Theatre from 26 April - 13 May 2023.

The creative team includes Yeofi Andoh (Composer & MD), Amelia Jane Hankin (Set Designer), Maybelle Laye (Costume Designer), Chris Davey (Lighting Designer), Benjamin Grant (Sound Designer), Jack Murphy (Movement Director), Sam Jones CDG (Casting Director), Harriett O'Grady (Assistant Director), Nicole Alphonce (Assistant Movement Director & Fight Director), Mervyn Millar, Maia Kirkman-Richards and Tracy Waller for Significant Object (Puppetry), Jeannette Nelson (Voice Coach), Shereen Ibrahim (Dialect Coach), and Simon Trinder (Text Consultant). The production team includes Dan Rainsford (Production Manager), Fahmida Bahkt (Props Supervisor), and Jacqui Davis (Costume Supervisor). The Casting Director is Sam Jones CDG.

Photo credit: Shonay

Caroline Parker

Caroline Parker

Clive Brill, Oliver Ryan, Sam Cox, Josh Day

Harry Clarke, Antonie Azor

Liz Kettle

Phoebe Sheperd

Adjoa Andoh, Daniel Hawksford

Adjoa Andoh, Daniel Hawksford

Ali Pottinger

Clive Brill

Maybelle Laye

Oliver Ryan

Robin Morrissey, Josh Day, Daniel Hawksford

Yeofi Andoh, Harriet O'Grady, Shaneice Brown




Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H. Photo
Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.
The Royal Court Theatre has announced it will present four new works between April and August 2023 as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer in 2024.
Mountview Announces the Worlds First Degree in Intimacy Practice Photo
Mountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy Practice
Intimacy on Set and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the launch of the world’s first degree in Intimacy Practice. The two-year course has been developed with leading Intimacy Practitioner Ita O’Brien, in conjunction with O’Brien’s company Intimacy on Set. Mountview is working with the University of East Anglia as its validating partner.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024 Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced Photo
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced
Actor, producer and director Martin Jarvis OBE (Just William, The Forsyte Saga, Eastenders, Doctor Who) has won the BBC Audio Drama award for Lifetime Achievement, presented at Broadcasting House’s Radio Theatre.

