Photos: SPECULATIONS in Rehearsal at Marylebone Theatre

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Wild Yak and Marylebone Theatre have released rehearsal photos for the world premiere of Speculations, a new political thriller written by Torben Betts, directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Janie Dee as one of America’s most celebrated journalists, Dorothy Kilgallen, who sets out on a mission to discover the truth behind three of the most infamous deaths of the 20th century. Check out the photos below!

The cast is completed by Jolyon Coy as Robert, Natalie Dunne as Norma Jean, Gloria Obianyo as Flo, Joseph Potter as Lee and Ferdy Roberts as Carlos.

Designed by Lee Newby with Lighting Design by Johanna Town and Sound by Gregory Clarke, Speculations receives its World Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre, running from Friday 30 October - Sunday 3 January with press night on Wednesday 4 November.

Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald. Three deaths that shook America. One woman refused to stop asking questions.

New York, 1965. Dorothy Kilgallen is on the trail of the biggest story of her career, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more dangerous the questions become. And when the threats reach inside her own home, she must decide how far she is prepared to go to tell a story some very powerful people would rather remain untold.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

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