Photos: SPACE DOGS at The Other Palace

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Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes' absurdist rock-doc musical Space Dogs has opened at The Other Palace Theatre in London for a limited run that closes this Sunday, August 9th. Check out photos of the production.

Blaemire and Hughes reprise their roles as Laika and the Chief Designer as well as many others, in a pared down version of the production that premiered at MCC Theatre in 2022. Will Blum directed the Other Palace run.

Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing-yet-true story of Laika and the Chief Designer — a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to the stars during the Cold War Space Race. It is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Key art is by Mark McGillivray (Anora). Space Dogs is produced by Tricia Small and Paul Taylor Mills.

For tickets, visit TheOtherPalace.co.uk. Seating is limited.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

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