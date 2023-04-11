Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Reading Rep Presents The World Premiere of Chris Cumings' Adaptation Of PETER PAN

Marley Lockhart, who played the role of Jake in three series of CBBC’s Millie InBetween, plays the titular role of Peter Pan.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Reading Rep has today released production photos for the world premiere of Chris Cumings' adaptation of the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan, which runs at the venue until 29th April 2023.

Marley Lockhart, who played the role of Jake in three series of CBBC's Millie InBetween, plays the titular role of Peter Pan. He also played the role of Fizzy in the Olivier Award-nominated Lyric Hammersmith production of Bugsy Malone.

Alongside Lockhart in the cast of Peter Pan are Amy Ambrose (Mums The Word - UK Tour, A Midsummer Night's Dream - Reading Rep) as Hook/Mrs Darling, Holly Burns (2022 graduate, professional debut) as Wendy, Eugene Evans (Romeo & Juliet - Lyric Theatre, Robin Hood - Hazlitt Theatre) as John/Crookson, Jak Ford Lane (46 Beacon - Hope Theatre, Matilda The Empress - Rabble) as Smee/Mr Darling and Joe Swift (Camp Albion - The Watermill Theatre, Pool (No Water) - The Royal Court) as Michael/Pirate.

The Rep Company for the production is formed of Anvia Costa, Sam Francomb, David Hill, Aiden Marshall, Zoe Peters and Sharae Williams.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Zoe Peters, Sharae Williams, Sam Francomb, Aidan Marshall, Sharae Williams

Holly Burns, Marley Lockhart

Eugene Evans, Anvia Costa, Marley Lockhart, Zoe Peters, Aidan Marshall

Amy Ambrose

Sam Francomb, Jak Ford Lane, Holly Burns, David Hill, Amy Ambrose, Eugene Evans, Marley Lockhart, Sharae Williams, Aidan Marshall, Zoe Peters, Joe Swift, Anvia Costa

Marley Lockhart, Amy Amborse

Jak Ford Lane, Amy Ambrose, Eugene Evans

Jak Ford Lane, Amy Amborse, Aidan Marshall, Holly Burns, Marley Lockhart, Zoe Peters, Sam Francomb, Eugene Evans, Aidan Marshall



