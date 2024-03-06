Photo: BONNIE & CLYDE Tour Opens At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has opened at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, marking the official beginning of the 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

Ahead the musical’s Gala Night at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, cast members Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie), Alex James-Hatton (Clyde), Catherine Tyldesley (Blanche) and Sam Ferriday (Buck) posed in costume to mark the official opening of the show, which is now playing at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until Saturday 9 March before going on the run to theatres across the country this year.

Check out the photo below!

Leading lady and Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star, Catherine Tyldesley makes her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow. She is joined by Heathers and Newsies star, Alex James-Hatton who plays the role of Clyde Barrow. After wowing audiences in the West End and International Tour ofBat Out of Hell, Katie Tonkinson plays Bonnie Parker.

Originally from Telford, Sam Ferriday, who has appeared in hit musicals such as The Cher Show and Jersey Boys at the Grand Theatre as well as Heathers, plays the role of Marvin “Buck” Barrow.

The UK & Ireland tour follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album is available on all streaming platforms.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.