Photos: PEANUT BUTTER & BLUEBERRIES in Rehearsal at Leeds Playhouse
Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan's play will run in the Courtyard Theatre from October 22 through November 7.
Rehearsal photos have been released for Peanut Butter & Blueberries, the debut play by playwright and poet Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, which will run at Leeds Playhouse from October 22 through November 7.
Directed by Sameena Hussain, the production stars Humera Syed (A Thousand Splendid Suns, Birmingham Rep; Expendable, Royal Court; Anita & Me, UK Tour) and Kashif Ghole (Blue Mist, UK Tour, Boundless; Life of Pi, Asia Tour; Brown Boys Swim, UK Tour, North Wall). The production will play the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse.
The play marks a homecoming for Manzoor-Khan, who is from Leeds and served as Writer-in-Residence at Leeds Playhouse from 2021-22, and Hussain, a former Associate Director at the Playhouse. Hussain returned earlier this year to direct the world premiere of Planet Omar, which has been nominated for Best Stage Production at the 2026 Asian Media Awards.
Peanut Butter & Blueberries follows Hafsah and Bilal, two university students in London who are far from their respective homes in Bradford and Birmingham. Hafsah has her faith, her books and ambitions, while Bilal is trying to get through his degree. When a peanut butter and blueberry sandwich brings them together, an unexpected connection develops.
As their lives and ambitions begin to take them in different directions, the relationship is tested by faith, family, injustice and the world around them.
Prayer spaces will be available before and after performances alongside Leeds Playhouse's existing multi-faith reflection space. Throughout the run, the Terrace Bar next to the Box Office will also operate as a dedicated non-alcoholic bar.
The creative team includes director Sameena Hussain, writer Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, set and Costume Designer Khadija Raza, lighting designer Rajiv Pattani, sound designer Helen Skiera and movement director Natasha Harrison.
Peanut Butter & Blueberries will run in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from October 22 through November 7.
Photo Credit: Robling Pix
Kashif Ghole
Deputy Stage Manager Aiman Bandali and Director Sameena Hussain
Humera Syed and Kashif Ghole
Humera Syed and Kashif Ghole
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