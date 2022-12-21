Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
The tour runs until 30 September 2023.
All new photos have been released from opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. The production celebrated its opening night at The Lowry in Salford, and runs over Christmas at the theatre until 8 January before embarking on tour until 30 September 2023.
The Ocean at the End of the Lane is based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning novel. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.
Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship has an ensemble cast including Charlie Brooks, Daniel Cornish, Trevor Fox, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Paolo Guidi, Millie Hikasa, Lewis Howard, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Jasmeen James, Ronnie Lee, Aimee McGoldrick, Laurie Ogden, Keir Ogilvy, Domonic Ramsden, Joe Rawlinson-Hunt, Risha Silvera and Finty Williams.
Further information is available via oceanonstage.com
Photo Credit: Phil Tragen
Creatives
Curtain Call
Finty Williams, Charlie Brooks, Katy Rudd
Cast and director
Alexandra Mardell
Chedder Gorgeous and guest
Chris Bisson and Rowena Finn
Darren Jeffries
Emma Goswell
Faye McKeever
Jack James Ryan
J Sky
Oliver Mellor, Rhian Sugden
