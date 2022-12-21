Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

All new photos have been released from opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. The production celebrated its opening night at The Lowry in Salford, and runs over Christmas at the theatre until 8 January before embarking on tour until 30 September 2023.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning novel. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship has an ensemble cast including Charlie Brooks, Daniel Cornish, Trevor Fox, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Paolo Guidi, Millie Hikasa, Lewis Howard, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Jasmeen James, Ronnie Lee, Aimee McGoldrick, Laurie Ogden, Keir Ogilvy, Domonic Ramsden, Joe Rawlinson-Hunt, Risha Silvera and Finty Williams.

Further information is available via oceanonstage.com