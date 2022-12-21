Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

The tour runs until 30 September 2023.

Dec. 21, 2022  

All new photos have been released from opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. The production celebrated its opening night at The Lowry in Salford, and runs over Christmas at the theatre until 8 January before embarking on tour until 30 September 2023.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning novel. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship has an ensemble cast including Charlie Brooks, Daniel Cornish, Trevor Fox, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Paolo Guidi, Millie Hikasa, Lewis Howard, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Jasmeen James, Ronnie Lee, Aimee McGoldrick, Laurie Ogden, Keir Ogilvy, Domonic Ramsden, Joe Rawlinson-Hunt, Risha Silvera and Finty Williams.

Further information is available via oceanonstage.com

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

Charlie Brooks

Creatives

Curtain Call

Finty Williams

Finty Williams, Charlie Brooks, Katy Rudd

Cast and director

Alexandra Mardell

Chedder Gorgeous and guest

Chris Bisson and Rowena Finn

Chris Bisson

Darren Jeffries

Emma Goswell

Faye McKeever

Jack James Ryan

J Sky

Katie McGlynn

Oliver Mellor, Rhian Sugden

STEPHEN BAILEY

Sue Devaney



