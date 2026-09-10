Photos: MARTIN GUERRE In Rehearsal at The Old Vic

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Rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Martin Guerre, which will play a limited five-week run at The Old Vic from October 1-31. The musical, from Les Misérables creators Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, will be presented in an all-new version directed by Matthew Warchus.

The cast includes Liv Andrusier as Bertrande, Monique Ashe-Palmer as Ensemble, Mathew Craig as Pierre, Mali Wen Davies as Ensemble, Daniel Forrester as Ensemble, Becca Francis as Swing, Grace Galloway as Ensemble, Dan Hand as Young Martin, Bethan Louise Honer as Young Bertrande, Alex James-Hatton as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Ensemble, Aaron Lee Lambert as Judge, Eli McFarland as Young Benoit, Shane O’Riordan as Martin, Oliver Payne as Young Guillaume, Adam Pearce as Father Dominic, Nathaniel Purnell as Swing, Colin Ryan as Benoit, Caroline Sheen as Madame de Rols, Gabriella Stylianou as Ensemble and Barney Wilkinson as Guillaume.

The musical previously won the Olivier Award for Best Musical and returns to the London stage in a new version under the direction of Warchus, whose credits include A Christmas Carol and Pride.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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