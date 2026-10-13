Photos: Louise Dearman and More in the CATS UK and Ireland Tour

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All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS. Directed and choreographed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie, the tour opened at Plymouth Theatre Royal on Tuesday 6 October, 2026, following its summer season at the London venue. Check out the photos below!

Three acclaimed West End performers, Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) and Rachael Wooding (CATS, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express) share the iconic role of 'Grizabella'. They star alongside Fin Adams (Alonzo), Kalisha Amaris (Old Deuteronomy), Carla Bertran (Electra and Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones / Gus), Grace Burrows (Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Diante Lodge (Macavity), Shona Mairi Masson (Swing), Owen McHugh (George), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfit (Coricopat), Dean Rickards (Swing), Nathan Rigg (Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum / Griddlebone), Laura Tyrer (Jennyanydots / Gumbie Cat), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Swing and Co-Dance Captain), and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score by Andrew Lloyd Webber which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours.

Joining Drew McOnie on the creative team are Sami Fendall, Set, Costume and Wigs Designer; Jessica Hung Han Yun, Lighting Designer; Adam Fisher, Sound Designer; Guy Common, Makeup Designer; Ingrid Mackinnon, Intimacy Director; Kev McCurdy, Fight Director; Will Burton, Casting Director and Alex Parker, Musical Supervisor.



Patricia Zhou

Louise Dearman

Diante Lodge

Company

Company

Company

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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