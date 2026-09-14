Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Charlotte d’Amboise in Rehearsal For TRU

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All new rehearsal photos have been released of Charlotte d’Amboise with Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Jay Presson Allen’s play Tru. Directed by the award-winning Rob Ashford, Tru will open on 27 September at the Menier Chocolate Factory, with previews from 19 September, and runs until 14 November, following the production’s critically acclaimed New York run earlier this year. Check out the photos below!

Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, Tru was originally staged in 1989. Ashford, Ferguson and d’Amboise collaborated on this new production in March at House of the Redeemer’s Library in New York City.

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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