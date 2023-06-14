Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the World Premiere of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

The production opens at Leeds Playhouse from 3 July – 5 August.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

The world premiere of new musical In Dreams, written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read, opens at Leeds Playhouse from 3 July – 5 August. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

These new photos give a first glimpse of joyful moments between cast members working to create this uplifting and gutsy musical theatre production directed by multi-award winning Luke Sheppard, featuring music legend Roy Orbison’s most iconic songs including ‘Oh! Pretty Woman’, ‘You Got It’ and, of course, the title track ‘In Dreams’.

This fantastic new show revolves around former lead singer of a country rock band Kenna, played by Broadway and Tony winning actor Lena Hall,  as she reaches a critical moment in her life. She throws a party in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret. Starring opposite Lena is the West End’s Oliver Tompsett as drummer Ramsey, with whom – as these new images reveal – Kenna shares passionate and loving moments full of energy and laughter.

Outside the rehearsal room, Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado uses the inspiration of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead,  to create a vibrant restaurant setting, full of colour, light and neon signs.

The full cast includes Manuel Pacific as restaurant owner Oscar; Gabriela García as Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole; Sian Reese-Williams as lyricist Jane; Noël Sullivan as guitarist Donovan; Alma Cuervo as Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia; Richard Trinder as widower George; Leon Craig as restaurant head chef Tom; Mark Peachey as Officer Lee, Ensemble, Understudy Ramsey, Understudy Donovan, Understudy George and Resident Director; Fabiola Ocasio as Ensemble, Understudy Nicole, Understudy Bianca; Hannah Ducharme as Bianca, Ensemble, Understudy Kenna, Understudy Jane and Dance Captain; and Pablo Gómez Jones as Ensemble, Understudy Oscar, Understudy Tom, Understudy Officer Lee.




