Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES
Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Terry Molloy take the stage.
Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world-famous tale, rehearsal photos from the brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn, have been released.
Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) will take to the stage in this classic detective tale. Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker, returning to the stage after five years, and Molloy, best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for over forty years, now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson.
Joined by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.
Cast
Dee Sadler and Nigel Fairs
Colin Baker and Terry Molloy
Alexandra Bradford
