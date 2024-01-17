Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Performances run 7 February - 2 March.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 2 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 3 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final B Photo 4 Video: The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

All new rehearsal photos have been released for When You Pass Over My Tomb at the Arcola Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Performances run 7 February - 2 March.

Sergio Blanco and Daniel Goldman return to the Arcola Theatre, after the success of their critically acclaimed, OFFIE award winning productions of Thebes Land and The Rage of Narcissus, to tell a mesmerising story of love and lust beyond the grave.

Three ghosts meet in a theatre. The first ghost says… “Let me tell you a love story to die for…”

Flitting between storytelling and autofiction, three recently deceased actors take on the roles of political exile, medical pathologist and Sergio himself to recount one man’s search for meaning as he careens between a life changing decision and an unspeakable act of love. Male desire, friendship and eroticism intertwine in this darkly comic metatheatrical new play about consent and legacy by Latin America’s most prominent living playwright that asks, can we learn how better to die? Can we learn how better to live?

Daniel Goldman says “It's an honour to direct the English language world premiere of this dazzling new play by Latin America's greatest living playwright. In my mind, no one is more brilliant than Sergio at putting our moral boundaries under the microscope and making us see our world with new eyes.”

Sergio Blanco says “This play is my homage to London, which is the city where I would like to be buried, near the Thames, the Globe and Turner's paintings.”

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February Photo
Joseph Capriati Brings His Metamorfosi Show to London this February

Joseph Capriati is to make a triumphant return to the English capital when he brings his world renowned Metamorfosi brand to London on Friday February 16th at Exhibition. Joining the Italian tastemaker will be Dennis Cruz and Ben Sterling for this one and only London show of 2024.

2
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The New Wolsey Theatre Next Month, With Livestream! Photo
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The New Wolsey Theatre Next Month, With Livestream!

The New Wolsey Theatre presents a pacy and inventive 80-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy Romeo & Juliet from 1-8 February 2024, with a livestream on Thursday 8 February at 1.30pm and 7pm.

3
Cast Set For the UK Run of CLUELESS THE MUSICAL Photo
Cast Set For the UK Run of CLUELESS THE MUSICAL

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of Clueless the Musical, which will have an exclusive two-week run in Bromley as it continues to be developed for the stage. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
Belvoir Awards 2023 Balnaves Fellowship To Guy Simon Photo
Belvoir Awards 2023 Balnaves Fellowship To Guy Simon

Belvoir has announced Birripi, Worimi, Waddi Waddi and Walbunga actor and director Guy Simon as the 2023 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow, who will receive $45,000 over an 18-month period to create a new work as a resident artist at Belvoir in 2024/25. 

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace
Flute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary SeasonFlute Theatre Returns to Orange Tree Theatre With TWELFTH NIGHT to Mark The Company's 10th Anniversary Season
West End Premiere Of Mischief's MIND MANGLER Opens in MarchWest End Premiere Of Mischief's MIND MANGLER Opens in March
UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Will Play at the Peacock Theatre From August 2024UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Will Play at the Peacock Theatre From August 2024

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You