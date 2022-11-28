Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has released rehearsal photos from the return of Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden, directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham. Clare Perkins reprises her role as Alvita, alongside Marcus Adolphy as Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus, George Eggay as Paster/Eldridge, Andrew Frame as Ian/Socrates/Bartosz, Troy Glasgow as Darren/Young Maroon, Claudia Grant as Polly/Sophie, Nikita Johal as Asma/Johal, Scott Miller as Ryan/Colin, Jessica Murrain as Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny and Ellen Thomas as Aunty P/Old Wife.

The production runs at Kiln Theatre from 14 December to 28 January, ahead of its US transfer in February.

A proper local legend. Married five times. Mother. Lover. Aunt. Friend. Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the pub - there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables, and her love life's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden...

A play that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives.

Critically acclaimed, multi-award winning, best-selling author Zadie Smith makes her playwriting debut, transporting Chaucer's The Wife of Bath to 21st Century North West London.

Director Indhu Rubasingham invites you to take your seat at the bar, order a pint or two, and listen to this bawdy, beautiful new comedy up close, and very, very personal.

The Kiln Theatre auditorium will be transformed into a local London pub, complete with pub tables in the stalls.

The Wife of Willesden was originally produced in 2021 by Kiln Theatre in association with Brent2020, London Borough of Culture.