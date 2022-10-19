Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE SEX PARTY at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Performances run 4 November 2022 – 7 January 2023.

Oct. 19, 2022  

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for The Sex Party which opens next month at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Four couples gather in a suburban London home for an evening of wine, cheese, and more intimate pleasures. Some are curious, some are more familiar, and one is rather unexpected. Thus a promising evening is poised to go beyond anyone's expectations.

The world première of this play by Terry Johnson similarly promises to surprise, perhaps shock, and most certainly entertain!

Written by Terry Johnson, who also directs, the cast is Will Barton (Tim), Amanda Donohoe (Magdalena), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Will Barton, Kelly Price

Timothy Hutton, Will Barton, Kelly Price

Timothy Hutton, Molly Osborne, Pooya Mohseni

Timothy Hutton, John Hopkins

Terry Johnson, John Hopkins

Pooya Mohseni

Lisa Dwan, Molly Osborne

Lisa Dwan, Amanda Donohoe, Will Barton, Kelly Price

John Hopkins, Molly Osborne, Amanda Donohoe, Timothy Hutton, Lisa Dwan

Jason Merrells, Timothy Hutton

Amanda Donohoe, Pooya Mohseni, Jason Merrells

Amanda Donohoe, Lisa Dwan

Amanda Donohoe



