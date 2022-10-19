Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE SEX PARTY at the Menier Chocolate Factory

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for The Sex Party which opens next month at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Four couples gather in a suburban London home for an evening of wine, cheese, and more intimate pleasures. Some are curious, some are more familiar, and one is rather unexpected. Thus a promising evening is poised to go beyond anyone's expectations.

The world première of this play by Terry Johnson similarly promises to surprise, perhaps shock, and most certainly entertain!

Written by Terry Johnson, who also directs, the cast is Will Barton (Tim), Amanda Donohoe (Magdalena), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir