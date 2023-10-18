Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE INTERVIEW at the Park Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released ahead of the world premiere of writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland's play The Interview which runs at Park Theatre, London, from 27 October - 25 November 2023.

These new photos show cast members Yolanda Kettle (Diana, Princess of Wales), Tibu Fortes (Martin Bashir), Ciarán Owens (Matt Weissler / Steve Hewlett), Naomi Frederick (Luciana) and Matthew Flynn (Paul Burrell) in rehearsal with director Michael Fentiman, ahead of the play's world premiere.

On 20 November 1995, the BBC broadcast an interview between Diana, Princess of Wales and Martin Bashir. It was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. But now, it is said, the interview has no legitimacy. Is it right that the way it came about has overshadowed what it was meant to be?

This powerful new play by writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland (author of Park Theatre hits Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and directed by Olivier Award nominated Michael Fentiman (Amelie, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Loot), gives an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen and the institution that broadcast it.