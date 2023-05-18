Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE CRUCIBLE Transferring From the National Theatre

The production will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

The National Theatre has released rehearsal photos for the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner's acclaimed production of The Crucible. With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September. Tickets are available from £20.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, HBO; Upright, Foxtel) will play the role of Abigail Williams with Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, HBO; Masters of Sex, Showtime) playing the role of Elizabeth Proctor and Brian Gleeson (BAFTA Award-winning Bad Sisters, Apple TV; Peaky Blinders, BBC One) the role of John Proctor. Joining the previously announced cast is Karl Johnson as Giles Corey. They are joined by Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Nia Towle and Samuel Townsend.

Returning to the production following its sold-out run at the National Theatre are Fisayo Akinade (Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre; Heartstopper, Netflix) as Reverend Hale and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk, Warner Bros; The Iron Lady, Pathé) as Danforth. Completing the cast are David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Colin Haigh, Nadine Higgin, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan and Tilly Tremayne.

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial.

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner (Chimerica) is an Associate of the National Theatre. Her critically acclaimed production of The Crucible originally ran at the National Theatre in autumn 2022, receiving Olivier Award nominations for 'Best Revival' and 'Best Lighting Design' by Tim Lutkin earlier this year. Other credits for the National Theatre include, Under Milk Wood, Top Girls, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, There is a War and Edgar and Annabel. Other productions include, A Number at the Old Vic; Far Away, Faith Healer and Fathers and Sons at the Donmar Warehouse; Hamlet at the Barbican; The Treatment and Chimerica at the Almeida (including the West End transfer); and Girls and Boys, Posh and Contractions at the Royal Court.

Tony Award®-winner Es Devlin recent theatre credits include The Lehman Trilogy, in the West End and A Number at the Old Vic, also directed by Lyndsey Turner. Other recent work includes, Come Home Again at the Tate Modern and Conference of the Trees at COP26 in Glasgow. Devlin has also conceived stage sculptures with Beyoncé, The Weekend, U2, Kanye West, Saint Laurent, Dior and the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowl halftime shows as well as Olympic Ceremonies in London and Rio. Upcoming theatre work includes The Motive and the Cue and Dear England at the National Theatre.

Lyndsey Turner and Es Devlin are joined by, costume designer, Catherine Fay; lighting designer, Tim Lutkin. Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design); and Christopher Shutt (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw; and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmool; with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. They are joined by associate director, Blythe Stewart; associate set designer, Ellie Wintour; associate lighting designer, Max Narula; fight director, Bret Yount; lead intimacy director, Ita O'Brien for Intimacy On Set; intimacy director, Louise Kempton for Intimacy On Set; voice and dialect coach, Kate Godfrey; dialect coaches, Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder; assistant music director, Alice Grant and resident director, Sophie Dillon Moniram.

The Crucible in the West End is supported by American Express, the National Theatre's Preferred Card Partner.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead New Musical IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead New Musical IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Leading Broadway and West End musical theatre actors Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett are to star in the new musical In Dreams, written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Writer and Executive Producer Schitt’s Creek, Author & Juliet) which will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 3 July – 5 August.   

MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London Extends Booking Period Photo
MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London Extends Booking Period

Channing Tatum and his co-producers have announced a new booking period for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to 30 June 2024. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

Tom Stoppard and Richard Bean Feature in Hampstead Theatres New Season Photo
Tom Stoppard and Richard Bean Feature in Hampstead Theatre's New Season

Hampstead Theatre has announced a full season of eight new productions beginning on 7 September 2023 and running until 16 March 2024.

Angel Blue Steps Out of the Royal Operas AIDA Photo
Angel Blue Steps Out of the Royal Opera's AIDA

Angel Blue has withdrawn from the last three performances of Aida due to a family illness.  Christina Nilsson will perform the title role on 23, 27 May and 1 June, making her house debut alongside a sensational cast in Robert Carsen’s 5-star production, conducted by Mark Elder. 


More Hot Stories For You

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's TheatreSHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's Theatre
Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's DayMRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You