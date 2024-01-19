Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS at the Rose Theatre

Performances run 3-22 February.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Rose Theatre and Children’s Theatre Partnership present the world premiere stage adaptation of the multi award-winning and best-selling children’s book The Boy at the Back of the Class, based on the novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

The Boy at the Back of the Class opens at the Rose on 3 February, playing until 22 February with Press Night on 8 February, and then tours until June.

The full cast includes Priya Davdra (Mrs Khan / Mum), Sasha Desouza-Willock (Alexa), Megan Grech (Ensemble/Understudy), Abdul-Malik Janneh(Michael), Petra Joan-Athene (Josie), Joe McNamara (Brendan), Gordon Millar (Tom), Farshid Rokey (Ahmet), Adam Seridji (Ensemble/Understudy) andZoe Zak (Clarissa).  

The creative team includes Monique Touko (Director), Lily Arnold (Set & Costume Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Giles Thomas (Composer & Sound Designer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Sophie Parrott CDG (Casting Director), Maisie Carter (Fight Director) and Amy Crighton (Assistant Director).

There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.

Told from a child’s perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn’t always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.


 

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

