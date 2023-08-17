Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre

This powerful and dark comedy explores what happens when children become parents to their parents.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trail Photo 4 Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Orange Tree Theatre presents the first major London revival of Polly Stenham’s That Face. Josh Seymour directs the previously announced Niamh Cusack alongside Kasper Hilton-Hille, Dominic Mafham, Sarita Gabony and Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes in this powerful and darkly comic exploration of what happens when children become parents to their parents. Go inside rehearsal in the photos below!

Artistic Director Tom Littler said today: “We cannot wait to launch our autumn season with Polly Stenham’s remarkable first play. Niamh Cusack brings her unique talent to the role of Martha, and she is joined by two stage debutants in Ruby Stokes and Kasper Hilton-Hille, playing her children. Dominic Mafham and Sarita Gabony complete a very exciting cast. For those who saw the original production, this is a chance to re-encounter a contemporary classic; those who’ve never seen That Face are in for a treat.”

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Niamh Cusack, Kasper Hilton-Hille

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Kasper Hilton-Hille and the Cast of THAT FACE

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Niamh Cusack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Ruby Stokes, Kasper Hilton-Hille

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Sarita Gabony, Niamh Cusack, Ruby Stokes

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Kasper Hilton-Hille

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Kasper Hilton-Hille

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Josh Seymour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Niamh Cusack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
Niamh Cusack

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
THAT FACE by STENHAM, , Writer 0- Polly Stenham , directed by JOSH SEYMOUR, Designer - Eleanor Bull, Lighting - Jamie Platt, movement - Ingrid Mackinnon, The Orange Tree Theatre, London, 2023, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
THAT FACE by STENHAM, , Writer 0- Polly Stenham , directed by JOSH SEYMOUR, Designer - Eleanor Bull, Lighting - Jamie Platt, movement - Ingrid Mackinnon, The Orange Tree Theatre, London, 2023, Credit: Johan Persson/

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre
THAT FACE by STENHAM, , Writer 0- Polly Stenham , directed by JOSH SEYMOUR, Designer - Eleanor Bull, Lighting - Jamie Platt, movement - Ingrid Mackinnon, The Orange Tree Theatre, London, 2023, Credit: Johan Persson/



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

The cinema release of Ivo van Hove’s English language première of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, will be in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Check out an all new trailer here!

2
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carb Photo
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Executive Director Jo Hemmant and the whole Hackney Empire team have announced the successful installation of 76 large solar panels, which are one of the theatre’s recent huge steps in continuing their mission to reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs.

3
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month Photo
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month

Online sensation Laura Ramoso will be making her London debut with her show FRANCES.  Fresh from a sell-out run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival, Laura will take to the stage at Soho Theatre from 19th – 23rd September.

4
Barbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams 05FEST in September Photo
Barbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams' 05FEST in September

Multi-award-winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, The Half-God of Rainfall) will return to the Barbican this autumn to curate and host a new iteration of his acclaimed festival, showcasing the power of words and forging cross-cultural connections.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You