Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THAT FACE at the Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre presents the first major London revival of Polly Stenham’s That Face. Josh Seymour directs the previously announced Niamh Cusack alongside Kasper Hilton-Hille, Dominic Mafham, Sarita Gabony and Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes in this powerful and darkly comic exploration of what happens when children become parents to their parents. Go inside rehearsal in the photos below!

Artistic Director Tom Littler said today: “We cannot wait to launch our autumn season with Polly Stenham’s remarkable first play. Niamh Cusack brings her unique talent to the role of Martha, and she is joined by two stage debutants in Ruby Stokes and Kasper Hilton-Hille, playing her children. Dominic Mafham and Sarita Gabony complete a very exciting cast. For those who saw the original production, this is a chance to re-encounter a contemporary classic; those who’ve never seen That Face are in for a treat.”

Photo Credit: Johan Persson