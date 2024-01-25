Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

First performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Written and composed by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), the raw and magnificent show features musical theatre fan favourites including ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’, 'Stars and the Moon' and ‘King of the World’. Stunning vocals combined with beautifully written lyrics and a moving score create this visceral, raw production that takes audiences on a journey, teetering on the edge of one moment that can shape the rest of your life. Each sensational song captures a different moment, all strung together to creatively explore the human condition from vastly different New World perspectives.

The incredible cast includes Lizzy Parker (Heathers the Musical, Original UK & Ireland Tour; Elixir, The Other Palace); Eleanor Frances (Woven The Musical, Nine Muses Theatre Co.; Hamlet in Pieces, Dixon Studio); Luke Walsh (We Will Rock You, Anthem of the Seas; Rock of Ages, UK tour; and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell, Dominion Theatre; Are You As Nervous As I Am?, Greenwich Theatre).



