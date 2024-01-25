Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Performances run 4 February - 3 March.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

 First  performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song  cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the  Gatehouse in February. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Written and composed by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown  (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), the raw and magnificent show  features musical theatre fan favourites including ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’, 'Stars and the  Moon' and ‘King of the World’. Stunning vocals combined with beautifully written lyrics and a  moving score create this visceral, raw production that takes audiences on a journey, teetering  on the edge of one moment that can shape the rest of your life. Each sensational song captures  a different moment, all strung together to creatively explore the human condition from vastly  different New World perspectives. 

The incredible cast includes Lizzy Parker (Heathers the Musical, Original UK & Ireland Tour; Elixir, The Other Palace); Eleanor Frances (Woven The Musical, Nine Muses Theatre Co.; Hamlet  in Pieces, Dixon Studio); Luke Walsh (We Will Rock You, Anthem of the Seas; Rock of Ages, UK  tour; and Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell, Dominion Theatre; Are You As Nervous As I  Am?, Greenwich Theatre). 


 

Photo Credit: Clarissa Debenham

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Luke Walsh
Luke Walsh

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Lizzy Parker
Lizzy Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Cast
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Luke Walsh and Christopher Cameron
Luke Walsh and Christopher Cameron

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Lizzy Parker and Jonah Sercombe
Lizzy Parker and Jonah Sercombe

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Lizzy Parker
Lizzy Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Kai Wright
Kai Wright

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Elizabeth Chalmers
Elizabeth Chalmers

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Christopher Cameron
Christopher Cameron




