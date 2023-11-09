Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Performances run 25 November 2023 – 24 February 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The Menier Chocolate Factory has released all new rehearsal photos for their co-production with the Umeda Arts Theater of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures. 

Check out the photos below!

Matthew White directs Jon Chew (Reciter), Kanako Nakano (Tamate), Saori Oda (Shogun/Madam), Takuro Ohno (Kayama), and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Manjiro), with Luoran Ding, Masashi Fujimoto, Rachel Hayne Picar, Eu Jin Hwang, Abel Law, Ethan Le Phong, JoJo Meredith, Patrick Munday, Sario Solomon, Joy Tan, Lee V G, and Iverson Yabut.

The productions opens on 4 December, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 24 February.

Direction: Matthew White; Set Design: Paul Farnsworth; Costume Design: Ayako Maeda; Sound Design: Gregory Clarke; Choreography: Ashley Nottingham; Musical Supervision: Catherine Jayes; Musical Direction: Paul Bogaev; Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick; Hair and Make-up Design: Wakana Yoshihara; Cultural Consultant: You-Ri Yamanaka

Nippon. The Floating Kingdom.  One of Stephen Sondheim’s most ambitious creations comes to the Chocolate Factory in a co-production with Umeda Arts Theater in Japan, where it has already been a huge success in Tokyo and Osaka.  The story of the arrival of the West in 1853 in isolated Japan is seen from a western perspective but played in an eastern style.  The score is filled with some of Sondheim’s most ravishing music, including “Someone in a Tree”, “Pretty Lady” and “A Bowler Hat”.   

Pacific Overtures completes the Menier’s trilogy of Weidman/Sondheim musicals following their productions of Assassins and Road Show.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Eu Jin Hwang, Sario Solomon, Iverson Yabut, Saori Oda, Luoran Ding, Masashi Fujimoto, Rachel Hayne Picar

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Jojo Meredith, Luoran Ding, Eu Jin Hwang, Ethan LePhong, Sario Solomon

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Jon Chew

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Kanako Nakano

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Luoran Ding, Joy Tan, Rachel Hayne Picar, Ethan LePhong

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Masashi Fujimoto, Abel Law, Ethan LePhong, Iverson Yabut, Jojo Meredith, Eu Jin Hwang, Kanako Nakano, Luoran Ding, Joy Tan, Sario Solomon

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Saori Oda

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PACIFIC OVERTURES at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Takuro Ohno






