Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ON THE ROPES at the Park Theatre

The production opens on 10 January 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Get a first look into the rehearsal room for On The Ropes, with all new photos below! On The Ropes will be one of the first theatre shows to premiere in 2023, opening at the Park Theatre on 10 January and running until 4 February.

The play about Black British boxer Vernon Vanriel has been co-written by the remarkable protagonist himself, together with sporting playwright Dougie Blaxland and is directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

This musical drama, staged in a boxing ring, unfolds in 12 'metaphorical' rounds featuring key moments in Vernon's life. He came to Britain aged six with his family as part of the Windrush Generation and quickly rose to prominence as one of the UK's most charismatic and influential Black British boxers of the 70s and 80s. In 2005, having lived in North London for 43 years, Vernon found himself trapped in Jamaica; homeless, penniless and denied access to medical care for a heart condition. What followed was a prolonged fight with the British Home Office for his right to citizenship.

Pulsating with the rhythmic energies of blues, reggae and boxing, On The Ropes is a celebration of how courage, dignity and a fighting spirit can triumph over prejudice and injustice. Mensah Bediako (RSC, National Theatre, Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook Tour, The Bodyguard Tour, Young Vic) stars as Vernon with Ashley D Gale (RSC, Theatre Royal Windsor, Captain Corelli's Mandolin Tour), and Amber James (Leeds Playhouse, Almeida, Regent's Park Theatre) as multi-rolling chorus members.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

Mensah Bediako and Ashley D Gayle

Mensha Bediako

Amber James

Amber James

Mensah Bediako, Ashley D Gayle, Amber James

Amber James

Mensah Bediako

Mensah Bediako

Mensah Bediako, Amber James

Anastasia Osei-Kuffo

On The Ropes Rehearsal






