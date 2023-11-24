Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

The production opens on 15 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 10 February 2024.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo at the Donmar Warehouse.

Alongside Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician & Gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer & ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician & ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor).

Donmar Associate Director, Max Webster’s production opens on 15 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 10 February 2024.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Rona Morison and Noof Ousellam

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Moyo Akande, Ros Watt, Cal Macaninch

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Rona Morison, Moyo Akande

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Moyo Akande, Cush Jumbo, David Tennant

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Max Webster, David Tennant

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Max Webster

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
David Tennant, Cush Jumbo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Jatinder Singh Randhawa

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
David Tennant

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
David Tenannt, Cush Jumbo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Casper Knopf, Raffi Phillips

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Cush Jumbo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Benny Young

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Cal Macaninch

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo
Annie Grace, Brian James O'Sullivan, Kathleen Macinnes, Alasdair Macrae


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Womens Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

The Women's Prize for Playwriting, produced by Ellie Keel and Paines Plough, today announces the 20 shortlisted scripts for The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2023, selected from 1,002 entries. Launched in 2019, the Prize is designed to celebrate and support exceptional playwrights who identify as female or non-binary by providing them with a national platform.

2
Review: OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR, Southwark Playhouse

Revolutionising musical theatre when it first premiered in 1963, Joan Littlewood’s Oh What A Lovely War found humour in expressing its anti-war sentiments to songs popular for the period, even garnering a film adaptation directed by Richard Attenborough.

3
WICKED Will Welcome New Cast Members in March 2024 Photo
WICKED Will Welcome New Cast Members in March 2024

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, will welcome Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), and welcome back former cast member Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba) to London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 12 March 2024.

4
Cast Set For the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Photo
Cast Set For the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND

Producers Playful Productions has announced the full cast for the West End return of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ record breaking collaboration The Unfriend. Rehearsals are underway ahead of performances beginning at the Wyndhams’ Theatre on 16 December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You