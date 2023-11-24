Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo at the Donmar Warehouse.

Alongside Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician & Gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer & Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer & ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician & ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff's Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor).

Donmar Associate Director, Max Webster’s production opens on 15 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 10 February 2024.