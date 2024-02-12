Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse

Performances run 5-23 March.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

All new photos have been released from rehearsal for the major restaging of Macbeth, coming soon to Leeds Playhouse.

 Check out the photos below!

The cast is led by Hamilton and Bridgerton star Ash Hunter as Macbeth. He played Alexander Hamilton in the hit West End musical in 2018/19 and starred as Heathcliff in Emma Rice’s acclaimed production of Wuthering Heights at the National Theatre.

Jessica Baglow stars alongside him as Lady Macbeth in Director Amy Leach and Set & Costume Designer Hayley Grindle’s thrilling take on Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy. She achieved widespread acclaim in the role when the production was first staged at the Playhouse in 2022. Jessica has worked extensively in theatre, film and TV since childhood, appearing as a series regular in both ITV’s Where The Heart Is and the BBC’s Waterloo Road. Her extensive theatre credits include Pericles at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, for which she received an Ian Charleson Award Commendation.

The adult cast includes: Adam Bassett as Macduff (A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck; A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Love’s Labours Lost, Deafinitely Theatre; Hullraisers, Channel 4); Charlotte Arrowsmith as Lady Macduff/Witch (Troilus and Cressida, As You Like It and The Taming of the Shrew, Royal Shakespeare Company); Benjamin Cawleyas Ross (Dr Who and Shetland, BBC One; Queen of Chapeltown, Leeds Playhouse; Dunsinane, Royal Shakespeare Company); Aosaf Afzal as Duncan/Doctor/Murderer (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, ITV; BAFTA Award-winning series How to be a Person, Channel 4/E4); Paul Brown as Lennox (Groan Ups, Vaudeville Theatre; Potted Potter, Ireland & US tour; EastEnders, BBC One); Karina Jones as Witch/Gentlewoman (Much Ado About Nothing, Sheffield Theatres/Ramps on the Moon; Measure for Measure and As You Like It, Royal Shakespeare Company); Shahbaaz Khan as Malcolm/Murderer (Road, Northern Stage; Doctors, BBC One); Daniel Poyser as Banquo (Nine Night and The Crucible, Leeds Playhouse; Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Royal Exchange); and Elkanah Wilder as Witch/Messenger (Galatea, Brighton Festival; Brassic, Sky Max; The Chatterleys, BBC R4). 

Four Leeds school students have been cast from the Playhouse’s Youth Theatre. Millie Soni, 12, a pupil at Allerton High School, and Kara Francis, 12, from Carr Manor Community School, have been cast as the child of Lord and Lady Macduff. Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias, 13, from Cockburn School, and Josh Ndlovu, 14, from Trinity Academy, have been cast as Fleance, son of Banquo.    

When it first staged Macbeth in 2022, the Playhouse welcomed 69 school groups from across Yorkshire, introducing more than 5,000 students to the excitement and lasting resonance of the play – and giving some of them their first electrifying experience of live theatre.  

The Playhouse has added even more school-friendly matinee performances this time around and is offering schools an exciting programme of resources and activities connected with the production to bring additional depth and breadth to students’ appreciation of this incredible play. 

The production is a feast for all the senses, created by an incredibly talented creative team that includes: Director Amy Leach (Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, Oliver Twist); Set & Costume Designer Hayley Grindle (Romeo and Juliet, National Theatre; Oliver Twist, Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet, Leeds Playhouse); Lighting Designer Chris Davey (Lord of the Flies, A Little Night Music and Maggie May, Leeds Playhouse; 42nd Street, Chatelet Theatre, Paris); Sound Designer & Composer Nicola T Chang (My Neighbour Totoro, Royal Shakespeare Company; Kerry Jackson, National Theatre; The Death of Ophelia, Shakespeare’s Globe); AD Consultant Benjamin Wilson (Much Ado About Nothing and Guys & Dolls, Sheffield Theatres; Lord of the Flies, Oliver Twist and Road, Leeds Playhouse); BSL Consultant Adam Bassett (as above); BSL Consultant Charlotte Arrowsmith (as above); Movement Director Georgina Lamb (original member of Frantic Assembly; Much Ado About Nothing, Comedy of Errors, Doctor Faustus, Shakespeare’s Globe); Fight Director Claire Llewellyn for RC-Annie Ltd (Peter Pan, Rose Theatre; Oklahoma!, The Young Vic; Life of Pi, UK tour); and Casting Director Lucy Casson (Hamilton, UK tour; Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Lord of the Flies and Nine Night, Leeds Playhouse).

Photo Credit: Mike Pinches

Shahbaaz Khan Khan and Aosaf Afzal
Shahbaaz Khan Khan and Aosaf Afzal

Shahbaaz Khan, Josh Ndlovu, Aosaf Afzal
Shahbaaz Khan, Josh Ndlovu, Aosaf Afzal

Cast
Cast

Amy Leach
Amy Leach

Millie Soni
Millie Soni

Paul Brown
Paul Brown

Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias, Daniel Poyser, Josh Ndlovu
Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias, Daniel Poyser, Josh Ndlovu

Kara Francis
Kara Francis

Kara Francis, Millie Soni, Amy Leach, Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias
Kara Francis, Millie Soni, Amy Leach, Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias

Karina Jones
Karina Jones

Elkanah Wilder, Karina Jones, Charlotte Arrowsmith
Elkanah Wilder, Karina Jones, Charlotte Arrowsmith

Jessica Baglow, Ash Hunter
Jessica Baglow, Ash Hunter

Jessica Baglow, Ash Hunter
Jessica Baglow, Ash Hunter

Josh Ndlovu
Josh Ndlovu

Ash Hunter
Ash Hunter

Daniel Poyser, Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias
Daniel Poyser, Jayden Jhermaine Candala Seidi Dias

Elkanah Wilder
Elkanah Wilder

Adam Bassett
Adam Bassett

Benjamin Cawley
Benjamin Cawley

Charlotte Arrowsmith
Charlotte Arrowsmith

Charlotte Arrowsmith and cast
Charlotte Arrowsmith and cast

Aosaf Afzal
Aosaf Afzal




