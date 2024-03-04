Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at Wyndham's Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night directed by Jeremy Herrin.

The production begins previews at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre from 19 March 2024 with opening night on Tuesday 2 April 2024. A limited number of £25 Day Seats will be released at 10.30am on the day of performance from the Wyndham’s Theatre box office.

Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox (Succession) plays James Tyrone, in his first West End role in almost a decade. He is joined by Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) as matriarch Mary Tyrone alongside BAFTA award-nominee Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as James Jr, Laurie Kynaston (Spring Awakening, Fool Me Once, The Doll Factory) as Edmund and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, Ulster American) as Cathleen.

Often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th Century, O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning piece depicts a summer day in the life of the Tyrones, closely based on O’Neill’s own dysfunctional family. Moving and inspiring in equal measure, O’Neill’s masterpiece is a compelling story of love, hate, betrayal, addiction and the impossible fragility of family bonds.

Following his recent acclaimed productions of A Mirror, Ulster American and Best of Enemies, Jeremy Herrin’s new production will bring into sharp focus the universality of O’Neill’s beautifully crafted characters and language.